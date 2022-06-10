ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Two West Virginia Students Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0b0n_0g6eMa0w00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia seniors are among the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars recently announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. U.S. Presidential Scholars are selected for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

The 2022 West Virginia U.S. Presidential Scholars are:

  • Luke Watson, University High School, Morgantown, West Virginia.
  • Alice Guo, Morgantown High School, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Watson is planning to attend the University of Virginia to study Physics and Music.

Guo will enroll at Stanford University as a Computer Science major. She is interested in continuing computer science research and entrepreneurship in the technology industry.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in the U.S. Department of Education press release. “Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

“These two students are wonderful ambassadors for West Virginia and our schools,” said Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “They exemplify excellence and hard work and will undoubtedly make their mark on the world through their pursuits. I am honored to recognize and congratulate them.”

Students are named U.S. Presidential Scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

To learn more about the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars program, visit the U.S. Department of Education website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

West Virginia cash-for-worker program welcomes new residents

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A program offering $20,000 in cash and incentives for remote workers to move to West Virginia as part of a population push has chosen 33 people for its second class of newcomers and is now taking applications for a third host region, officials announced Tuesday.
POLITICS
Lootpress

West Virginia students to receive Golden Horseshoe award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 220 eighth graders are being honored for their knowledge of West Virginia history. The Department of Education is set to host the Golden Horseshoe ceremonies on Tuesday at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Three ceremonies will take place for students from different parts of the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito Addresses Rhododendron Girls State, Mountaineer Boys State

(LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) addressed participants of the Rhododendron Girls State at Davis and Elkins College, and then visited Jackson’s Mill to speak to participants of Mountaineer Boys State. “Days like today are a reminder of how fortunate West Virginia is to have bright...
WESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is the cheapest state for household bills, study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Charleston, WV
Morgantown, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNS

See how many dinosaur fossils are in West Virginia

(Stacker) – Every American state has searched its soil for dinosaur fossils, but some states have more old dinosaur bones than others. Anyone lucky enough to stumble on some is likely to strike pay dirt: The world’s most complete T. rex skeleton fetched a record-setting $31.8 million in a 2020 auction. To determine which states […]
SCIENCE
Metro News

Ascend West Virginia welcomes 33 new citizens to Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia is welcoming its second class of new citizens that are moving to the Mountain State from 19 different states. Leaders of the program on Tuesday announced 33 people are relocating to the Greenbrier Valley from as far away as California. Ascend WV is...
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth 2022 as State holiday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a proclamation, officially declaring Juneteenth 2022 as a State holiday in West Virginia. Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday. With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#University High School#Morgantown High School#Physics
wvpublic.org

Understanding The Pros And Cons Of Gas Tax Holidays On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia Legislature discussed a gas tax holiday last week to combat high prices. But it was declared “dead on arrival.” For some, a gas tax holiday might not be the best idea anyway. We talk with a WVU professor and economist who breaks down the pros and cons.
POLITICS
Metro News

Retirees urge state lawmakers to provide financial relief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia retirees are urging state lawmakers to consider a one-time supplement to provide financial relief for the state’s older population. Representatives from AARP West Virginia and other groups were at the state Capitol Tuesday to speak at a hearing before the Joint Standing Committee on Pensions and Retirement during the final day of interim committee meetings.
BUSINESS
WBOY 12 News

12 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, DHHR reports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 509 new COVID cases and 12 additional deaths on June 14. On Monday, 1,306 new COVID cases and two additional deaths from over the weekend were reported. The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Lootpress

WVU to close Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University, including WVU Tech, Potomac State College, Extension offices and WVU Research Corp., will close Monday, June 20, following a declaration issued by Gov. Jim Justice proclaiming a state holiday in recognition of Juneteenth. Juneteenth, which is held on June 19 each year,...
COLLEGES
visitmountaineercountry.com

Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

June 20, 1863 marks the date that West Virginia was recognized as the official 35th state in the United States of America. With 55 counties, four seasons, scenic landscapes, wildlife, outdoor adventures, Appalachian history, delicious food (our state delicacy–the pepperoni roll), and friendly folks, it’s no wonder they call West Virginia “Almost Heaven.”
POLITICS
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production is up

West Virginia coal production increased from the previous week by +1.5%, with a -0.8% decline in production from the CAPP region of the state being offset by a +3.5% week over week increase in production from the state’s NAPP region. Compared to the same 23 weeks of 2021, year to date statewide coal production is up +2.9%. +0.9% in the NAPP region of the state and +5.6% in the state’s CAPP region.
INDUSTRY
WBOY 12 News

COVID deaths in West Virginia surpass 7,000: DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,306 new COVID cases and two additional deaths on June 13. On Friday, 518 new COVID cases and one additional death were reported. The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy