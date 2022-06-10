WVU releases Dean’s, President’s and graduate lists for Spring 2022

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the full list of graduates for the spring semester.

Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.

In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.

The University’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.

The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.

The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.