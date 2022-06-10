ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Protests at Tempe City Council meeting Thursday night

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTempe City Council approved the police budget last night, despite pushback from the local community. Protestors call for less police funding after man drowns in Tempe Town Lake. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Protestors...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Deaths related to the heat continue to rise in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dangerous heat is becoming a more common occurrence around the Valley. Unfortunately, with that comes an increase in the amount of heat-related deaths. There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. But last year, there were 338 in total, with most of those deaths happening outdoors.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

How and windy Monday ahead for Arizona

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Pipeline Fire grows to over 4,500 acres, suspect arrested

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. Aside from the wind and heat, there will also be a significant fire danger in northern Arizona. Extreme Heat advisory and triple digits to continue as Pipeline Fire burns. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Gun control activists rally in Phoenix for new laws

There is a chance we could break or tie another record tomorrow. Hundreds gather in Phoenix for March For Our Lives rally, demand gun safety. Hundreds gathered outside the capitol building in downtown Phoenix this evening to attend the March For Our Lives rally promoting better gun safety. Genealogist who...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Spokesperson Admits 20,000 ‘Late’ Ballots Were Scanned Before Verification; Expert Says Likely a Crime

In an email exchange with The Arizona Sun Times this week, a Maricopa County Recorder’s office spokesperson may have unwittingly admitted that the county mishandled thousands of ballots from the 2020 general election that one watchdog groups says were accepted after the legal deadline. Megan Gilbertson, the communications director...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

St. Mary’s Food Bank sends truckload of supplies to Pipeline Fire victims

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A food bank in Phoenix is sending much-needed supplies by the truckload to those impacted by the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff. Crews were busy on Monday at St. Mary’s Food Bank to get all of the items ready. They gathered water, Gatorade, peanut butter, pop-top canned food and more for families who need it. “They need stuff right now,” Jerry Brown with St. Mary’s Food Bank said. “The fact that this fire is not even 24 hours old and they had already made these requests to get that food up there, there’s a sense of urgency there.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer in stable condition after being shot in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Laveen neighborhood on Tuesday. Investigators say she is in stable condition and should make a full recovery. “Another sad day for a department and our city as yet another Phoenix Police officer has been shot in the line of duty,” said Phoenix Police Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach. He added the unidentified officer was shot multiple times and her ballistic vest likely helped save her life. “This officer who was shot represents all that is good in law enforcement,” said Kurtenbach.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Arizona’s housing shortage puts state’s red-hot economy at risk

Could failure to solve Arizona’s housing shortage puts Arizona’s red-hot economy at risk?. By every metric, the Arizona economy continues to fire on all cylinders, as evidenced by several recent studies and statistics. A recent deep dive into U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics by Skynova ranked our state third in the nation for workforce gain, with a 7.8 percent increase in jobs added between 2017 and last year. Meanwhile, Arizona’s unemployment rate sits at 3.2 percent, a level of employment success not seen for most of the past half-century. And Moody’s “Back to Normal Index,” which tracks how quickly state economies have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, puts Arizona’s economy at 99 percent of where the state was in March 2020. That ranks eighth out of the 50 states.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Brittney Griner's detention extended by Russian courts until at least July 2nd

Phoenix Police Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach says the officer was shot multiple times and her ballistic vest likely helped save her life. Former 3TV reporter featured in new Netflix documentary "Keep Sweet Pray & Obey" Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Netflix's newest documentary follows the horrifying story behind self-proclaimed...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City firefighter dies while on duty

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sun City fire officials announced Sunday morning that one of their firefighters died on Saturday while on duty. It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the on-duty death of one of our firefighters yesterday morning. No further details are being released as of yet, but funeral arrangements are to follow in the coming days. Thank you to all departments, individuals, and others for your condolences and reaching out.
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Record-breaking heat around Phoenix

An out-of-control wildfire is burning near Flagstaff early Monday. Dangerous winds across the state; First Alert Weather Day for high country. It's a First Alert weather day in Flagstaff where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Deaths related to the heat continue to rise in Maricopa County. Updated: 8...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Lighter winds expected across the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lighter winds and slightly cooler temperatures are expected across Arizona on Tuesday. In the Valley, morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 105 degrees this afternoon, which is pretty close to average for Phoenix this time of year. We topped out at 108 yesterday and set a new warm low-temperature record when our morning temperature only dropped to 90 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inflation causing some Arizona homeowners to be underinsured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the threat of wildfires across Arizona, it is time to check your homeowner’s insurance policy. The cost to rebuild after a disaster is rising, and because of the pace of inflation, many homeowners may not realize they are underinsured. Lisa Cooper was forced to...
PHOENIX, AZ

