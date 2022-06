UTICA — The United Way of the Mohawk Valley hosted a celebration that was 100 years in the making. The local United Way chapter has been impacting the community for over a century by funding organizations that assist in improving the quality of lives in the Mohawk Valley. To commemorate 100 years of service to the community, the chapter hosted a fundraising event to celebrate their achievement.

