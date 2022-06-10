ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead, shot in head in South Chicago alley, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

A man was found fatally shot in a South Chicago alley Friday morning on the Far South Side, according to police.

The victim, an unidentified man believed to be between 20- to 30-years-old, was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of the head in the 8000-block of South Houston Avenue around 5:40 a.m., CPD said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. No one is in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.

