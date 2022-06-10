Bobby Valentine on the ‘magic’ Mets, the Angels’ mess and his cross-country driving misadventures

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After losing a close election last fall for mayor in his hometown of Stamford, Conn., Bobby Valentine had to figure out what came next.

The 72-year-old former Mets manager had been away from the baseball scene for almost a decade after becoming athletic director at Sacred Heart University. Ultimately, his heart took him back to his baseball passion.

Valentine has relocated to Southern California, where he serves as a pregame and postgame analyst for Bally Sports West’s Angels coverage. Angels general manager Perry Minasian is a longtime friend; Minasian’s father, Zack, was a clubhouse manager in Texas during Valentine’s tenure as manager of the Rangers.

As the Mets prepare to face the Angels (who snapped a 14-game losing streak Thursday night) in a three-game set this weekend, Post Sports+ caught up with Valentine.

After Bobby Valentine lost in a close vote to be the mayor of Stamford, Conn., Bobby Valentine decided to relocate to Southern California. Getty Images

What led you back to TV and specifically to the Angels?

Bobby Valentine: I was a free agent, and I put some thoughts together. I bought a Tesla. I wanted to drive across the country and see if the superchargers really work. As I was contemplating all that I said, maybe there was something the Angels or Dodgers would want me to do because I was in L.A. in the ’70s, and now that I’m in my 70s, I wanted to return to see what I’d missed. I figured I might as well work a little, and, of course, Perry Minasian is the GM. And the more I could be around him the better for me and maybe even the better for him.

Wait, you drove across the country in a Tesla?

BV: I found out what side of the car you actually connect the electric to. My first stop was at Penn State, it was snowing sideways, I got out of the car, and I couldn’t figure out how to open up the gas tank. Five minutes later, I figured out I was on the wrong side of the car. YouTube didn’t give me a good explanation. Other than that, I kind of enjoyed the challenge of figuring out where to stop next and see some of the country on the way, and my dogs loved it and it was great.

Were you surprised by Joe Maddon’s firing ?

BV: I don’t know if “surprised” was the word. I heard what Joe said, he said he was surprised. It seemed like something had to get done — and so something looks done. It happens.

Can a managerial change inject life into the team?

BV: They’ve got to be able to hit, and the bullpen has got to be able to get some outs. [The Angels] have been playing with some life to them, but when you are not getting hits, it’s hard to look like you are playing real hard. They got up against good pitching and the balls that were going over the fence were caught and the hard hit grounders through the infield were double plays, and when that happens it just doesn’t look good.

Valentine hasn’t managed in a decade, but returned to the game this year as a pregame and postgame analyst during Angels broadcasts. Getty Images

What about the job Buck Showalter has done managing the Mets?

BV: Magic. Everything goes right, and sometimes it happens for 162 games. We’ll find out. … Buck has done a great job. and exceeding expectations with [Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer] gone — and putting together a bunch of outsiders with a few insiders to make the group look like a team. It’s not easy to do.

Are the Mets the team to beat in the National League?

BV: I think the Mets are playing the best, but I think the Dodgers still have the best roster.

Could that change by the trade deadline?

BV: Without a doubt Steve [Cohen] is going to add, but then again [trades fall] into the category of “Boy, we made the right move at the right time” or “How did we make that move at that time?” I wish there was a great crystal ball, and analytics wants to be that crystal ball, but it really isn’t. You just kind of play it out and see how it mixes and matches and how you are tested — and a three-game losing streak isn’t being tested. If [Edwin] Diaz stays as consistently good, they’re going to be in the playoffs. And then play a couple of short series and hope that the big boys are back to pitch in them.

Buck Showalter’s near-encyclopedic knowledge of the MLB rulebook is an asset the Mets have used to their advantage this season. AP

Showalter understands the rules better than many managers — this was on display last weekend when he knew the Dodgers weren’t allowed to use a position player to pitch with only a five-run lead — but even the Mets manager gets thrown a curve on occasion.

Earlier this season, Showalter admitted he was surprised to learn there is a rule that stipulates if a base runner is hit by a batted ball and is behind the infielder and it’s not playable for another infielder, the ball is live and in play.

Showalter learned the rule and explained it to his players. Among those who already knew the rule was SNY’s Gary Cohen.

As for the Dodgers fiasco (which created an 11-minute delay), a fan suggested on Twitter that Roberts could have circumvented the rule by leaving in his pitcher and intentionally walking four batters (without throwing a pitch) to extend the Mets’ lead to six runs. Then a position player could have been used to pitch.

In theory, it sounds great, but what pitcher is going to sign up for potentially having four earned runs added to his line?

With eight straight wins, the Braves are starting to make the Mets hear footsteps in the NL East. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mets fans don’t want to hear about the NL East race turning into a dogfight, but the Braves have notched eighth straight victories, finally giving the division another team with a winning record, and have reduced their deficit to 6.5 games.

The Braves still have five series remaining against the Mets, three of them in Atlanta. That could lead to compelling second-half drama . It’s one of the few positive things we can say about a Mets schedule that has included such absurdities as facing the Phillies in four series over the first two months and visiting the West Coast on consecutive road trips.