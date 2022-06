Ralph Maio Jr., 84, of Denver, PA, passed away on June 9, 2022. Ralph was born on April 21, 1938, in Rome, NY to the late Ralph and Irene (Vescio) Maio. Ralph served in the New York National Guard and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College with a degree in Metallurgy. Ralph began his career at Revere Copper & Brass in Rome, NY and moved on to Revere’s Clinton Division in Clinton, IL. He retired from George Snyder Contractors in Reading, PA in 2000.

ROME, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO