ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Clint Frazier bashes ‘cookie-cutter’ Yankees ahead of Bronx return

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Clint Frazier continues to take every opportunity to bash his former team.

The current Chicago Cub and former Yankee spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times ahead of the weekend series between the two teams, the first since Frazier signed a $1.5 million deal to head to the midwest in the offseason. As he has been wont to do, the 27-year-old threw some shade at his time playing in the Bronx.

‘‘I like it here,’’ Frazier said of Chicago. ‘‘Certainly don’t miss some of the things over there. And I’m really enjoying the way that this clubhouse has maneuvered. It seems like there’s a lot of guys in here that are just accepting of everyone. And it’s been really good for me.

“You had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team,” he continued of the Yankees. “If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.”

Frazier has since grown a beard since joining the Cubs, but he hasn’t grown his portfolio on the field. The outfielder is garnering limited playing time on the 23-33 squad. He only has 45 plate appearances in 19 games this season while dealing with injuries . In those at-bats, he is hitting .216 with a .653 OPS and no home runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kbz4z_0g6eHcxR00
Clint Frazier with the Cubs
Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

Since returning from the injured list in late May, he has started five games and made pinch-hit appearances in three others. It seems likely the Yankees will see him in their weekend series in the Bronx.

Frazier has expressed his happiness about leaving New York several times. After he signed with the Cubs, a fan tweeted that he was “so glad this dude isn’t a Yankee anymore.” Frazier quote tweeted it and said, “So am I,” with a series of crying-laughing emojis.

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Chicago, IL
Sports
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the tools necessary to win the World Series this year. After acquiring Freddie Freeman in the offseason, they practically trot out a lineup full of MVP candidates and All-Stars each and every night. The amount of star-power on the team is not matched by any other franchise in baseball, […] The post 2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees linked to star catcher despite Higashioka HR-fest

The New York Yankees obliterated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 18–4. With the Cubs sitting at 23–36 and the Yankees 44–16, general manager Brian Cashman may be looking to plunder Chicago’s roster for more pieces. The Yankees don’t have many weaknesses, but...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Frazier
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano wearing interesting jersey in minor league return

Robinson Cano on Saturday played in his first minor league baseball game (excluding rehab assignments) since 2005, and he did so in style. Cano signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday. He reported to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, for Saturday’s game. The team was celebrating Nickelodeon Night at their home ballpark, meaning that Cano had to wear a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey along with his teammates.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge & Yankees absolutely destroy Cubs’ Matt Swarmer resulting in feat not seen in nearly 90 years

The power of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees was simply too much to handle for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, particularly to right-hander Matt Swarmer, who got absolutely taken to the woodshed by the Bronx Bombers. Swarmer, making just his third start of the season, allowed seven hits, six of which were crushed […] The post Aaron Judge & Yankees absolutely destroy Cubs’ Matt Swarmer resulting in feat not seen in nearly 90 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy