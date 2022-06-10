ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Black And Latino Borrowers Say Their Student Loan Debt Has Soared Despite Persistent Payments

By Shannon Dawson
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyzaC_0g6eHUqV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U23D1_0g6eHUqV00

Source: Nigel Carse / Getty

T he student loan debt crisis has crippled nearly 43.4 million borrowers across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, the average public university student borrows $30,030 to obtain a bachelor’s degree. Meanwhile, those who attend private universities borrow $43,900 on average.

Over the last two years, American students have been given a reprieve from paying off their exorbitant debt thanks to the pandemic-induced student loan moratorium that was enacted in March of 2020. However, that could come to an end on Aug. 31 if no federal action is taken, leaving Americans with student loan debt struggling to make ends meet as inflation continues to soar amid looming fears of a potential recession.

Data shows that Black and Latino student loan borrowers will be hit hardest if the Biden Administration fails to pass legislation that would provide immediate debt relief for individuals drowning in student loans.

Before the moratorium was implemented, some borrowers of color saw their loan balances continue to climb despite years of making monthly payments faithfully. New data published by the Center for Responsible Lending notes that “nearly 75% of Black borrowers and 63% of Latino borrowers have seen their student loan balances grow rather than shrink, compared to 51% of white borrowers.”

Black and Latino borrowers graduate owing more than white students

Four years after graduation, 48% of Black students owe an average of 12.5% more than they borrowed, and 29% face monthly student loan payments of $350 or more , making it hard to save for a home or future investments.

Consumer financial services company Bankrate notes that Latino borrowers often owe nearly $38,000 post-graduation . Black college students can graduate owing an average of $52,726 compared to white college graduates, who owe closer to $28,006 on average, according to the Brookings Institution.

Democratic lawmakers like Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren have been urging the president to wipe out nearly $50,000 worth of debt for Black and Latino borrowers, who make up nearly 22% and 28%  of student loan debt, respectively. Canceling that amount provides more than 70% of relief for both groups.

On May 27, a coalition of 529 organizations wrote a letter to Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris demanding the administration authorize student loan forgiveness through executive order.

“Black borrowers report that their student loan debt often feels like a life sentence, even if they use relief programs like Income-Driven Repayment because they watch the amount owed balloon over time,” the letter read. “Student debt cancellation has the potential to increase the net wealth of Black households and could even help reduce the racial wealth gap. We call on you to deliver on the promise of the Biden-Harris Racial Economic Equity plan by canceling federal student debt by executive action immediately.”

SEE ALSO:

Biden’s Inflation Speech At HBCU Spotlights Black Student Debt

The Student Freedom Initiative Is Saving HBCU Students From Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMJi2_0g6eHUqV00

Comments / 78

grey wolf
4d ago

You applied for the loan you accepted the Loan You're going to school on the loan you need to pay back the loan That was your choice

Reply(1)
63
Susan Rasmussen
4d ago

This happens to everybody, not just blacks and Latinos. It is called revolving interest. The government is using student loans as a sure income. With people taking out student loans the government is assured of at least 10 years of income(payments.)

Reply(3)
35
Terry G
4d ago

Make it a requirement that loan recipients ( yes black and brown especially) take math classes and understand how a loan works??? Otherwise don’t give out these loans to kids that are incapable of understanding basic math and personal responsibility!

Reply(12)
20
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Equity Loan#Loan Forgiveness#Debt Crisis#Racism#Americans#Latino#The Biden Administration
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Avoid penalties when your spouse dies

Planning for your retirement includes understanding your Social Security benefits and getting the most you can out of them in the long run. Your spouse passing away could have a direct impact on what you’ve planned with your benefits financially. One thing to remember is you cannot collect your...
ECONOMY
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy