ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW regents extend undergraduate tuition freeze

By AP
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved freezing tuition for in-state undergraduate students again this year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the regents approved the freeze as part of the system’s 2022-23 budget Thursday. System President Jay Rothman said the system would use $25 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to support the freeze.

In-state undergraduate tuition has remained flat for the last nine years since Republican legislators imposed a freeze in the 2013-15 state budget.

University officials complained about the freeze routinely for years, saying it hurt their revenue and the state wasn’t providing enough aid to offset the losses. Republican lawmakers voted last year to lift the freeze but regents chose to keep it in place for the 2021-22 academic year.

Rothman has said the freeze will help achieve his core objectives of keeping college affordable, maintaining enrollment and attracting students from underrepresented groups.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#College#Republican
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy