ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Another record month for inflation: New level driven by gas, grocery prices and high rent

By Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Inflation unexpectedly hit a new 40-year high in May as gas, food and rent prices surged , underscoring that its anticipated decline could be painfully slow.

The consumer price index increased 8.6% annually, the largest rise since December 1981, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists had predicted inflation would hold steady at 8.3%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1%, compared to a 0.3% rise the prior month.

After inflation eased off its recent four-decade high in April, economists thought it had begun a grindingly slow descent. May’s return to historic levels reveals just how intractable inflation has become as a broad range of goods and services rose sharply.

"The inflation slowdown through year-end will be anything but steep," Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, wrote in a note to clients.

WHAT'S AHEAD FOR INFLATION: Did inflation ease more in May? Food and gas prices probably surged but other increases are slowing.

A LOOK BACK AT 1970s INFLATION: I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfewA_0g6eH1Zv00
Inflation has risen sharply since last summer Bet_Noire/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gas prices increased 4.1% and 48.7% annually while grocery prices rose 1.4% and 11.9% over the past year. Russia’s war in Ukraine continued to curtail global supplies of oil, wheat, corn and other commodities and to extend supply chain troubles.

Last month, prices rose 3.1% for cakes, cupcakes and cookies and 2.2% for fish. Egg prices increased 5% following a 10.3% jump in April and chicken costs advanced 3% for the second straight month as both items surged at least partly because of a recent bird flu outbreak.

Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, increased 0.6% for the second straight month. That lowered the annual rise to 6% from 6.2% in April.

Rent climbed 0.6% and 5.2% over the past year. The sharp rise in home prices during the pandemic spurred owners to hike rents to maintain profits.

The report bolsters the Federal Reserve's plans to raise its key interest rate by half a percentage point at both its meeting next week and its gathering in July as part of an aggressive bid to curb inflation. The campaign has led to a brutal stock market sell-off and pushed mortgage rates sharply higher, dampening the housing market.

"This report kills any last vestiges of hope that the Fed could pivot to" a quarter-point hike in July, says economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Stocks plunged after the report was released. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 787 points as of 10:15 a.m. and the S&P 500 was down 104 points, putting it just shy of bear market territory, equivalent to a 20% fall since the index hit an all-time high in January.

Supply chain gridlock begins to ease

There is some good news, however in the latest numbers.

Consumer purchases have started shifting from goods to services, such as dining out and traveling, now that the pandemic is broadly easing.

Also, many port, factory and trucking employees are coming back to work and China is easing COVID-related lockdowns, mitigating the supply chain bottlenecks behind much of the inflation spike.

And retailers that ordered too much inventory to cope with the supply snarls are heavily discounting some items.

As a result, prices of goods are rising more slowly or dipping in some cases as shoppers scale back their pandemic-fueled shopping binges. Last month, prices fell 0.2% for furniture, 0.7% for appliances and 4.1% for TVs.

But used car prices, which fell the prior two months after skyrocketing during the health crisis, jumped 1.8% and 16.1% annually. New car prices rose 1% and 12.6% yearly.

Meanwhile, strong demand for travel and other leisure activities as the pandemic fades is pushing up a different set of costs. Airfares leaped 12.6% and are up 37.8% the past year. And hotel rates rose 0.9% and 19.3% annually.

Inflation is still headed lower this year, Shepherdson says, as supply problems ease and wage growth continues to moderate, especially in labor-intensive industries such as restaurants and hair stylists.

President Joe Biden, speaking at the Port of Los Angeles, said inflation is a challenge for American families.

“I understand Americans are anxious,” Biden said. “And they’re anxious for good reason.”

But, he said, the job market is strong, the unemployment rate is near historic lows, Americans are carrying less debt, and the federal deficit is projected to fall $1.7 trillion this year.

Because of that progress, “America can tackle inflation from a position of strength unlike any other country in the world,” he said.

Contributing: Michael Collins and Elisabeth Buchwald

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Another record month for inflation: New level driven by gas, grocery prices and high rent

Comments / 3

Related
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's how soon prices could go down again, according to experts

It's no secret that everything from groceries and gas, to airline tickets and rent is more expensive than it used to be, and many Americans are left wondering when prices will go back to "normal." The short answer is that it largely relies on a variety of factors influencing today's...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

The Great Rent Squeeze: Landlords jacking up rent were the single largest factor in May’s red-hot inflation report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. The Consumer Price Index for May, the standard yardstick for measuring monthly inflation, was released on Friday, and it showed prices hitting yet another 40-year high. The CPI soared 8.6% over the last year, with the biggest price surges coming in fuel, food, and housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#New Level#Consumer Price Index#The Labor Department#Ey Parthenon
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

499K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy