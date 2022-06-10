ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, AL

SBLive 2021 Mississippi Football Player of the Year Bray Hubbard picks up Alabama offer

By Tyler Cleveland
 4 days ago

JACKSON — SBLive’s reigning Mississippi high school football player of the year Bray Hubbard has picked up an offer from Nick Saban and the University of Alabama.

The Ocean Springs quarterback took to Twitter Thursday night to announced he had been offered a scholarship during a recent trip to Tuscaloosa. The offer was his first from a Power-5 school.

Hubbard, who will open his senior campaign in the fall, has already thrown for more than 3,000 yards and rushed for 2,000 more in two years as the starter for Greyhounds.

As a junior last year, he earned Player of the Year honors after leading Ocean Springs to the Class 6A South State Championship. He completed 157 of his 229 passes for 2,069 yards with 30 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 1,258 yards with 22 more touchdowns.

Hubbard is currently committed to play baseball at the University of Southern Mississippi.

