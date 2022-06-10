There’s a Story Behind Every Dish at Miss Kim in Ann Arbor

A 29-story art deco masterpiece that anchors the New Center area, the Fisher Building endures as a symbol of the auto-infused affluence that characterized 1920s Detroit. Commissioned by the seven Fisher brothers and financed by their sale of Fisher Body Co. to General Motors in 1926, the structure was originally intended to be just one of three buildings along West Grand Boulevard. A mirror-opposite copy would have anchored the opposite end at Third Avenue, with both edifices bookending a majestic 60-story version in the center. The brothers saw the towers as a gift to the city that brought them remarkable success. Unfortunately, the arrival of the Great Depression forced the plan to be abbreviated. Today, the Fisher Building is a National Historic Landmark and is included in the National Register of Historic Places. Ground was broken on Aug. 22, 1927. Construction was completed just 15 months later.

