The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. According to state records, Mark Hill, 55, who currently lives in Laurel, Mississippi, was first licensed to practice nursing in Iowa in July 2017. In September 2020, Hill was indicted in Montana […] The post Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO