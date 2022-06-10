Record heat and mountain storms this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is quiet and mild across the state. Temperatures will heat up fast today, with warmer highs in the upper 90s and 100s for most areas. A heat wave starts Friday and continues through early next week. We will see near-record and record hot temperatures daily through Monday. Be sure to stay hydrated, find shade and A.C., and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon/evening.

Drier air takes over the state today, leaving most areas dry, and only some pop up showers or weak storms in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains, and a few showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. These will stay in the high terrain. There will be slightly better moisture Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will develop mostly in the western high terrain, moving northeast. Rain will be very hit or miss in the lower elevations, but there is a low chance. We could see a stray shower or storm during the evening in the Metro on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be sunny in the mornings, and mostly to partly sunny during the afternoons.

