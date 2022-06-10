ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Rock, NM

Walk-Ins Welcome At Vitalant Blood Drive Friday In White Rock

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppointments are available and walk-ins are welcome at the Vitalant...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 1

Related
losalamosreporter.com

Pride Message On White Rock Painted Over Again Saturday Evening

The 2022 Pride message on the White Rock rock was again painted over Saturday evening. This time no message was painted on the rock, it was just painted with gray paint, indicating that it was not being repainted for a special event. Members of the community reported to the Los Alamos Reporter that they had been able to observe a man painting the rock live on https://rumble.com/embed/v14dg8a/?pub=10zuwn. Courtesy photo.
WHITE ROCK, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Boots & Bridles And High Country Team 4-H Clubs Attend Northern New Mexico Livestock School

Cora and Adelene Zielie showing their 4-H sheep at the Northern New Mexico Livestock School. Courtesy photo. Gwen Booton with a very well-behaved goat at Northern New Mexico Livestock School in Farmington. Courtesy photo. Claire and Preslee Robinson with their sheep at the Livestock School. Courtesy photo. BY LENA ZIELIE.
losalamosreporter.com

Council Approves $7.5 Million For Support Of Design And Construction Of Community Recreation, Multi-Purpose Spaces At New White Rock Schools

Los Alamos County Council voted unanimously Monday evening to support partnering with Los Alamos Public Schools to expand recreation spaces and other spaces available to the community in the White Rock elementary schools for an amount not to exceed $7.5 million for construction and design. Council directed County Manager Steven Lynne to prepare the necessary agreements between the two entities regarding funding and use of the space, and to bring a budget adjustment back to Council at a future meeting.
WHITE ROCK, NM
losalamosreporter.com

PEEC Offers Live-Streamed Talk On The Western Bumble Bee Thursday

Bee there, or bee square! Make sure to tune into this fascinating talk about the Western Bumble bee. Photo Courtesy PEEC. Join The Pajarito Environmental Education Center this Thursday at 7 p.m. for a live-streamed talk about the interconnectedness of pollinators to our daily lives with a special focus on bumble bees from Dr. Will Janousek, biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. During this talk, Dr. Janousek will review the unique life history of bumble bees and the history of bumble bee conservation over the last 60 years. He will also discuss human impact on the environment and the role this has played in the decline of the Western Bumble Bee. For more information about this specific talk visit, https://peecnature.org/events/details/?id=41501, and for more information about other PEEC programs, visit peecnature.org/events, email christa@peecnature.org, or call (505) 662-0460.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Rock, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Reminder: LANL Director Thom Mason To Host Hybrid Town Hall Tuesday Evening

New Mexicans are invited to attend a public town hall hosted by Thom Mason, the director of Los Alamos National Laboratory from 6 p.m.to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Mason will share Lab news and then field audience questions. Questions are welcome and can be submitted live or in advance to AskLANL@lanl.gov.
POLITICS
losalamosreporter.com

RPLA Invites Public To Hear From Local Libertarian Candidates For Office Thursday

The Republican Party of Los Alamos would like to open up the first part of our Central Committee meeting for the public to listen to some of the local Libertarian candidates who are running for local offices. As always, our business meeting will follow, which is open to all registered Republicans. The meeting will be this Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at 2101 Trinity Drive A-2, Los Alamos. If there are any questions, please email leadership@losalamosgop.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Lauren McDaniel Briefs Kiwanis On Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation

LACDC executive director Lauren McDaniel addresses Kiwanis Club members at their June 7 meeting. Photo by Brooke Davis. On June 7, Lauren McDaniel, director of the Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation, spoke to Kiwanis and explained its goals and activities. The LACDC is a private, non-profit organization with a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ins#Presbyterian#Charity
losalamosreporter.com

LANL To Lease Light Lab Space At 81 Camino From Central Park Square, LLC

LANL has announced that it will lease 81 Camino Entrada, seen here, for light lab space. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos National Laboratory announced in a news release Monday that it will lease approximately 20,000 square feet of light lab space at 81 Camino Entrada, the former home of the Viome Laboratory. The property is owned by Central Park Square, LLC.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Sage Faulkner: Thankful Amidst The Smoke

Bayler and Keelin Faulkner saddle bronc riding during a practice. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Lee – Sage’s old cowdog and appreciator of pats. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Like most of us in Rio Arriba County, we got a call Saturday saying if we were on 111 north of La Madera, evacuate. We are not even close to the area, we are not in the line of fire travel forecasts, but we have friends who are, and my answer to the call was to walk outside and burst into tears. I’m helpful like that.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Councilor David Reagor: End The Los Alamos County Trails Closure

We have seen a great deal of discussion in the local press of the trail closures by the County Fire Marshall and federal authorities. We have even seen an oddly inappropriate, and possibly prejudiced, letter complaining about whiny middle aged white men who will not accept the restrictions without complaining. One of the complainers, Barbara Calef, is actually a woman, although she probably appreciates being called middle aged!
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Neighbors Sue Mother And Daughter Over ‘Combustible Materials’ To Be Used For Adjoining Fence

Los Alamos residents Una Smith and James Szinger have filed a lawsuit in First Judicial District Court against their next door neighbors on Manhattan Loop, Karen Rigg and her daughter Lori Rigg. Smith and Szinger are seeking a preliminary injunction preventing the Riggs from altering a joint fence between the two properties and requiring them to restore the property to its “pre-violation condition”.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
losalamosreporter.com

Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Ryan Aldaz

The Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation announces Ryan Aldaz as the winner of the Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship this year. This scholarship is awarded to students who have participated in track or cross country at Los Alamos High School. The scholarship is named for Larry Baca, a renowned coach in...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Midnight Fire Saturday Evening Update

Aerial view of the Midnight Fire which has burned 3,500 acres north of El Rito. Photo Courtesy Carson National Forest. Acres: 3,500 | Containment: 0% | Total personnel: 200 | Start Date: June 9, 2022 | Cause: Under Investigation | Start Point: 8 miles NNE of El Rito in Rio Arriba County | Fuels: Heavy mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, brush, and grass.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

How To Get Rich Quick

If you’re paying attention, you’ve probably seen more listings, more price reductions, and longer time-on-market for real estate, and not just in Los Alamos. Redditors are warning each other about “not catching falling knives” in crypto. At time of writing, year-to-date on the S&P is down some 19%.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL: LANSCE Has Unique Capabilities For Science And National Security

Inspecting the drift tube LINAC section of proton beam at LANSCE. Photo Courtesy LANL. In early June 1972, the world’s most intense proton beam was delivered through nearly a mile of vacuum tanks at the new Los Alamos Meson Physics Facility, now known as the Los Alamos Neutron Science Center, or LANSCE. As the facility has evolved over five decades, that proton beam is now delivered to five state-of-the-art experimental areas, a capability that makes the accelerator on the Pajarito Plateau unique among its peers.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy