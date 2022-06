A beautiful day for the opening of the Philadelphia Flower Show 2022 at FDR Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Flower Show runs now through June 19th. The hugely popular Philadelphia Flower Show got off to a fantastic start this weekend and April and I had the chance to attend opening day and it did not disappoint. Fantastic exhibits, demonstrations, and of course flowers. We even got a chance to be a part of a "potting" class hosted by Grammy florist and designer Tu Bloom, which we enjoyed and were able to make some pretty cool floral baskets, my first time ever doing this kind of hobby.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO