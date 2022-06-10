ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large Fire In Downtown Stockton Prompts Massive Response From Fire Department

By Christopher Baker
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Firefights responded to a large fire at an abandoned building early Friday morning.

The active downtown Stockton fire off Weber Avenue and California Avenue prompted a massive response from fire crews.

Initially, firefighters were kept at a distance because it was too dangerous to go inside the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown; at this time, no injuries have been reported.

We will continue to update this story.

Cosumnes Fire Department Responds To Grass Fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters respond to a small grass fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. According to Battalion Chief Jason Scofield with Cosumnes Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to a grass fire along the railroad tracks on Dwight Road. When they arrived, they saw a roughly two-acre grass fire near homes. The winds and proximity to homes made it important to put out the flames while the fire was still small. Luckily, crews got the fire contained and stayed to mop up the area.
Mobile Home Park Fire Damages Multiple Units In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
1 Person Arrested After Fire Damages Jimboy’s Tacos Under Construction In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire has damaged a fast food restaurant under construction in West Sacramento. The fire started around 10 a.m. at the upcoming Jimboy’s location near W. Capitol Avenue and Harbor Boulevard. Firefighters say a fire that started in the back of the building had spread into an attic space. The flames were quickly brought under control. West Sacramento police say a homeless person was seen around the area at the time of the fire. Officers found the person, made contact with them, and found the person has an outstanding warrant. They were arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail. Police say they don’t have any evidence connecting the homeless person with the fire.
VIDEO: Firefighters Stop RV Fire From Spreading In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out an RV fire in Grass Valley on Sunday night before it could spread. Grass Valley police say the fire happened off the 800 block of East Main Street. Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had been living in the RV already outside of the vehicle that was quickly going up in smoke. Police say there was a notable lack of defensible space at the property where the fire happened, making it more critical that firefighters doused the flames as quickly as they did. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but the RV appears to have been destroyed. The resident of the RV was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK.
Vegetation Fire Takes Out Homeless Encampment

At about 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, and Turlock Rural Fire Protection District were dispatched to a reported vegetation fire at Agri-Comm Express, 2375 Industrial Rowe, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a decent sized vegetation fire...
Fire At Elevated Home In Sacramento Gives Firefighters Trouble

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters struggled to put out an overnight fire at a vacant home. The fire occurred at a home on 12th and Tomato Alley in a home under construction. Firefighters had a difficult time putting out the fire because the house was raised. Crews had to use ladders to get high enough to attack the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died After A Medical Emergency At Folsom Lake

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of a woman and two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. 30-year-old Ariel Pittman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say Pittman was wearing a lifejacket at the time, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
Sacramento Vegan Food Truck’s Equipment Stolen, Community Raises Funds

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento vegan restaurant was hit by thieves who stole equipment. Chay Corner owner Brandon Dinh was preparing for an event when he opened the back of the food truck and discovered that the fryer, stove, and cash register had been stolen. “I was definitely in shock when I opened up. The first thing I did was contact my employees to say, ‘Hey, we can’t get this pop-up tonight,’ but I don’t know how long we are going to be set back” In total, the theft set the business back thousands of dollars. After hearing about the sad incident, the surrounding community in Sacramento stepped up and raised more than $2,000 to help get the truck back working. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Pedestrian Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a major injury tractor crash involving a pedestrian on Keyes Road on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place shortly before 2:00 p.m. at East Keyes Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Stanislaus County. Details on...
Security Guard Shoots Suspect Who Allegedly Swung Metal Object In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a security guard in Stockton shot a man on Monday. Stockton police say the incident happened a little after 7:30 p.m. near Pershing Avenue and Rosemarie Lane. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but the security guard reported that a 34-year-old man had allegedly swung a metal object – prompting the guard to fire one shot. The suspect was struck by the gunshot and was soon rushed to the hospital. Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the case has now been referred to the district attorney’s office for a review.
Deputy Responding To Silent Alarm In Colfax Saves Life Of Man Who Was Overdosing

COLFAX (CBS13) – A deputy who was originally dispatched to investigate a silent burglary alarm in Colfax ended up saving the life of a person who was overdosing. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of June 3, a deputy responded to a Colfax-area gas station and was flagged down by a woman near a parked car. The deputy realized that the situation was possibly a medical emergency, so he brought along his medical bag. In the passenger seat of the car, the deputy found an unresponsive man; a needle was still in the man’s hand. Believing that the person...
California Highway Patrol: Big Rig Crash on 80 Eastbound Causes Delays

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Monday morning big rig crash involving two cars caused a minor traffic delay. According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 3:40 a.m., on 80 Eastbound, between Truxel and Northgate, two cars and a big rig were involved in a crash. The cabin of the big rig caught fire, but fortunately, the driver of the rig wasn’t hurt, and neither were the drivers of the other two cars. CHP contacted a tow truck to remove the big rig, which caused minor traffic delays.
Tajz Wells Injured in DUI Collision on Sisk Road [Modesto, CA]

33-Year-Old Suspected of Hitting Police Officer near Whitcomb Way Identified. The incident occurred around 7:42 p.m., on June 6th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Wells was driving a dark Nissan Versa when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection. There,...
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on West Lane [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident near Knickerbocker Drive Left One Fatality. The accident happened near Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane on Tuesday morning at 4:45 a.m. Furthermore, officers said they first discovered one woman with significant injuries. Initial reports state the woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle. Consequently, paramedics transported the victim...
Fatal Stockton Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Man Injured

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating an overnight shooting not far from San Joaquin Elementry School. On June 12, at 11:11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way. When they arrived, they found two 26-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police transported one of the victims to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the other man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. According to the police, there is no motive or any suspect information at this time. Stockton Police ask that anyone with information call their nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.  
Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has confirmed with KION that at least four people have died after a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. CHP said a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic crashed into one another after the Corolla crossed the yellow striped divide into the southbound lane of The post Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified appeared first on KION546.
