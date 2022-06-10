Tanker fire on State Road 37 in Indianapolis causes closures
INDIANAPOLIS — A tanker fire caused a shutdown on State Road 37 near Wicker Road in Indianapolis on Friday morning.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine, the semi's front tire blew out and caused the semi to hit a guard rail and have the fuel tank rupture.
There were no injuries or entrapment and the driver, Dane Meadows, 47, was able to safely leave the semi before it became engulfed, Perrine said.
Perrine said the tanker trailer was empty at the time of the accident.
According to Indianapolis Fire Department, most of the fire was contained in the cab of the truck and destroyed the entire cab.
According to I-69 Finish Line, State Road 37 has opened two lanes northbound and one lane southbound following the fire. There will be closures throughout the weekend as clean-up continues.
