New Somerville Restaurant Touted As Hot Spot For Dinner, Drinks

Salt + Stone announced its opening night on Monday, March 28. Photo Credit: IUC Boston

A restaurant that opened earlier this spring in the Greater Boston area is already seeing positive reviews from diners, who have praised its service and unique menu options.

Salt + Stone opened in Somerville in late March of this year.

The restaurant is located at 463 Assembly Row and is owned by restaurateurs Sean and Sue Olson, who have more than 40 years of experience in the industry, according to the eatery's website.

Online reviewers have praised the eatery's dinner menu, which features a variety of seafood dishes, steaks, salads, and more.

"What a cute spot for dinner & drinks," Danie S. said in a Yelp review. "The food was just serviceable but commendable for having some unique options. The ambiance + amiable service really added to the experience. Out of all the dishes we tried I would recommend: the fig+prosciutto flatbread, baked Brie appetizer, and mushroom ravioli!"

Other reviews have also shouted out Salt + Stone's lunch menu and large portions.

"This was one of the best lunches I've had in a while, everything was so fresh and tons of flavor!" Yvonne M. said in a Yelp review. "They gave a hefty portion of lobster and the ratio to bread was perfect. The salmon was delicious with cilantro cream sauce, I will definitely come back again next time in Boston!"

Learn more about Salt + Stone on the restaurant's website.

