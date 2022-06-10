ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny house theft prompts extra-large reward

By Chase McPherson
 4 days ago
The owner of a custom-built "tiny house" in North Fort Myers is offering up extra reward money on top of the usual Crime Stoppers reward after the home was stolen.

The tiny house was stolen in broad daylight on June 7.

The usual Crime Stoppers award of $3,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and the recovery of the home. Its owner is offering an additional $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-780-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous but still qualify for the rewards.

