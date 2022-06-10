ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Trump lashes out at House committee, repeats bogus fraud claims after hearing blamed him for insurrection at the US Capitol

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.

Chet Strange/Getty Images

  • Trump responded to the first hearing of the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
  • He did so by repeating his bogus claims about voter fraud, saying the committee is ignoring them.
  • The claims helped motivated the rioters who ransacked the Capitol in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump responded to the first public hearing by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot by repeats bogus voter fraud claims.

Trumps shared his comments on Truth Social, the social media network that he launched earlier this year.

He wrote: "So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale. Our Country is in such trouble!"

The committe held its first public hearing on Thursday, where it made the case that Trump and his allies fueled an attempted coup.

Before Trump's comment on Friday, his spokesperson Liz Harrington also tweeted out misleading voter fraud claims, without directly engaging with what was said at the hearings.

Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with many believing the false claims by Trump and his allies that Trump had won the presidential election and that now-President Joe Biden should not have been made president.

As Insider's Tom Porter reported , the committee said that Trump looked to overturn the election by alleging voter fraud, even though top officials told him that the allegations were not true.

The committee chairman said the evidence shows Trump and his allies attempted a coup d'etat.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney also said at the hearing that Trump oversaw a "sophisticated seven-part plan" to overturn the election results and stay in power.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 225

bounty hunter
4d ago

trump blaming the committee and saying the us is in trouble means he knows he was the start of it. blaming and deflecting is his best defense. won't work.

Reply(38)
120
Larry Daryl
4d ago

All he can do is try to deflect. That is all his supporters can do also. I have not always been kind to his supporters, but they are about to see proof that the person they have lost friends and family members over supporting, and possibly their life savings, engineered an attempt to overthrow our election.

Reply(2)
74
Ex-republican
4d ago

this man is becoming annoying, always flapping his lips about EVERYONE ELSE. Donald, just work on running your companies so you can pay your outstanding bills. Pleeease!

Reply
66
