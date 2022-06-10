ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Growing demand for housing in Oregon fuels seller’s market

By Emma Jerome
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8t5Z_0g6eDQt500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — House hunting in Portland is getting increasingly difficult. It’s a seller’s market with few homes and many buyers, but how long can this last?

If you have tried to buy a home recently you know it’s tough work, with many offering more than the asking price.

Patrol mission ends with 8 arrested, 51 traffic stops

Local realtors say the low supply and high demand for homes is fueling these prices. With that, people are reportedly spending 6 months on average looking for a home.

Nicole Lewis, a local realtor with her own company Nicole’s NW Diva Real Estate, says people have to accept they might not get everything they want out of a home right now.

“It’s going to be very difficult, very difficult for you to find a home as for now,” said Lewis. “But, if you just keep the search going it is promising. You just have to really work hard and dedicate yourself and really find a real estate agent that’s going to work for you.”

She said knowing if your realtor is right for you is a gut feeling.

Lewis says a lot of the delay and challenges people are running into is left over from the pandemic.

Interest rates are also causing people to not be able to afford what maybe they once could.

Compound these hikes with a poor economy, Lewis says the stress is building for families. She believes people may lose their homes similar to the 2008 recession.

‘Poop-filled’ bags still line some East County roads, officials say

“I think it’s going to stay steady for a bit, and then I think it’s going to crash,” said Lewis. “Just because of the economy, gas prices, food prices — you know it’s staying steady and nobody’s going to be able to buy if it’s just going to be a cycle.”

When this happens it will be a buyer’s market with more people selling than buying.

As hard as it is, she says you have to be patient. She suggested prospective buyers shouldn’t make that leap unless they can afford it. She said homeowners shouldn’t risk their main home for a prospect that might not pan out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

SteveSandersSharkHunter
4d ago

Stop lying. Anyone who’s paid attention sees what’s going on. Corporate America and the US investment arm has began pouring money into housing. Many very prominent realtors have stated that we won’t ever see those houses go back on the market. They’ll be resold to another investment firm as a package and passed around but will never be sold to a homeowner in need of a home. This is what’s causing the housing crisis. My favorite Georgia realtor, Glenda Baker says the average joe has been forced out of the market. HUD auctions used to have a 10 day period where civil service or military had the first opportunity to buy these homes but that rule has expired so banks started buying these heavily discounted properties as soon as they hit the market.

Reply
3
Related
ijpr.org

Wed 8 AM | Oregon regulators work on catching up to cannabis industry

The growth of the cannabis industry in Oregon got too hot to handle. In the summer of 2021, unlicensed marijuana grows proliferated, along with operations that claimed to be growing hemp and were instead growing cannabis with plenty of THC. Every politician had "hoop houses" on their lips, and the...
OREGON STATE
KXL

German Food Chain Gustav’s Closing

(Portland, OR) — The owner of the German food restaurant chain Gustav’s has announced they’re closing some restaurants. Suzeanne Briede posted on the company’s website that after working through cancer recovery, she’s closing after 34 years in business. The Gustav’s in Clackamas will close on July 11th. The Gustav’s in Vancouver remains open. Their lower cost Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing will close on June 26th. The Bargarten at Keizer Station remains open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Oregon#Economy#Housing Prices#Real Estate#House
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Exploring for lithium in Oregon: This week on Central Oregon Daily News

A remote area along the Oregon-Nevada border (the nearest city has a population of 95) could one day become the lithium capital of North America. And while the company exploring this area says there is no guarantee mining will even happen, there’s a small but dedicated group of activists who want to make sure it never does.
Portland Tribune

My view: Portland may have turned a corner

Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend. The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
star-news.info

Development Update: applications, permits, demolitions and more

In Buckman at 1425 S.E. 24th Ave., Dellacourt Management has permission to deconstruct a single-story, detached garage. Early help has been requested with an application to add six units to an existing six-unit apartment building built in 1928. In Cully at 5928 N.E. 42nd Ave., Fernhill 7 Condominiums of Raleigh,...
pdxmonthly.com

Will Portland's Shanghai Tunnels Close for Good?

If you’ve ever stepped foot in the Shanghai Tunnels—the network of decrepit tunnels that run below the streets of Old Town—then you’re familiar with the nefarious history that clings to Portland’s dank, dark underbelly. As legend has it, the men who once over-imbibed in Portland’s...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy