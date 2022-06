INDIANA – Marcus McGuire of Paoli, will receive a $5,000 scholarship from Duke Energy to help pay for his post-high school education. McGuire, a senior at Paoli Junior-Senior High School, is one of 55 high school students selected as part of the 2022 Duke Energy Scholars Program. This fall, he will attend Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. to study business management. His father is Eric McGuire.

