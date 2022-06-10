ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA grants Reynoldsburg $300K to examine flooding issues

By Scott Gerfen
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

The federal government has awarded Reynoldsburg a grant for more than $300,000 to examine areas of the city hit by heavy flooding over the years.

The hazard mitigation assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency hopefully will provide long- and short-term solutions for residents whose properties have sustained damage multiple times, Mayor Joe Begeny said.

“We’re talking about not only Blacklick Creek and the tributaries around it but also the city’s stormwater, sewer and everything, specifically in those areas that have experienced intense flooding due to the unique weather patterns that have come up in the last decade or so,” Begeny said. He was notified about the grant June 3.

Reynoldsburg residents who live in the Briarcliff subdivision and other areas along Blacklick Creek have endured episodes of heavy, destructive flooding over the past four years.

Those homes are among a half million properties in Ohio at risk of flooding, according to FEMA data. Local planners use the FEMA information to determine which areas are safe for development.

Reynoldsburg held a public forum about flooding last September when Begeny said the city was committed to allocating more than $1 million in American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding to areas hardest hit by flooding issues.

In April, residents affected by flooding were asked to describe their experiences as part of the grant-application process.

“It’s the most amount of public feedback that they’ve ever experienced for a grant application,” Begeny said. “Our residents were very good about expressing their concerns.”

The city will provide additional information to FEMA over the next 30 days ahead of an on-site planning meeting, Begeny said. He expects at least four public meetings to be held over the next two years.

According to FEMA’s website, hazard mitigation is “any sustainable action that reduces or eliminates long-term risk to people and property from future disasters. Mitigation planning breaks the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage.”

Under mitigation programs, in worst-case scenarios, homes can be acquired and demolished, elevated from their existing foundations or retrofitted.

“This is a good step to have the experts in their fields evaluate everything,” Begeny said. “I don’t want to say, ‘solve the problem’ but have a plan moving forward about how to address the issues our community is facing.”

