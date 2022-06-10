Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Lowe has struck out only twice in his last six games for Triple-A Durham -- a span in which he's hit .381, walked six times and stolen two bases. He recently went four straight games without striking out -- the first time he's done that all season. Before that stretch, Lowe had struck out at least once in 26 of 27 games since his demotion to Triple-A. In June as a whole, Lowe has hit .300/.429/.475 with a homer, three steals and nearly as many walks as strikeouts, so it certainly looks like he's turning the corner with his approach at the plate after struggling mightily to begin the year.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO