Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to let him pitch in Thursday's game because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday, the Arizona...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nearly hits for cycle

Walker went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia. Walker knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The three-RBI day matched the total output over his previous 10 games. He improved his slash line to .207/.302/.474 with 31 RBI and 26 extra-base hits through 242 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Winker is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins. Winker started the past 15 games and will head to the bench after posting a .655 OPS during that stretch. Dylan Moore will man left field in his place while J.P. Crawford takes over the leadoff spot.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Playing time trending down

Mazeika is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. When he was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 13 after James McCann (wrist) was placed on the injured list, Mazeika initially split work behind the plate with Tomas Nido. The timeshare is no more, however, as Nido will nab his fifth consecutive start Tuesday while Mazeika is stuck on the bench.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Returns to bench

Nola will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. The Padres have been remarkably consistent in how they've deployed their catchers in recent weeks. Nola and Jorge Alfaro have alternated turns behind the plate for 20 consecutive games. Alfaro starts Tuesday, but Nola should return to the lineup Wednesday if the pattern persists.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Potential Hendriks replacement

Graveman could be in line for work in the ninth inning with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely. The injury to Hendriks is one that could sideline him for weeks or months, so it's unclear how long the closer role will be up for grabs, but Graveman seems like the best bet to get save opportunities in the interim. He saved 10 games in 2021 and has two saves this year to go along with a 2.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in 28.2 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Hits bench Tuesday

Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan will give way to Isaac Paredes at the keystone after starting in each of the Rays' last six games while going 5-for-22 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Though the 24-year-old switch hitter is slowly starting to settle in at the plate, he's still maintaining a poor .157/.206/.236 slash line at the big-league level in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Pulled with undisclosed injury

Soto was removed in the bottom of the ninth inning after suffering an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. According to Zuckerman, Soto appeared to suffer an injury while fielding a grounder in the top half of the ninth inning, and he was removed in the bottom half when it was his turn to hit. The location of the injury is unclear at this time, and he'll be considered day-to-day until more news is released by the club.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Top catching role awaits

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads back to bench

Maldonado will sit Tuesday against the Rangers. Maldonado finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. While he's handled a heavy workload behind the plate for most of this season, the Astros' tolerance of his poor bat in exchange for his strong defense may be waning. He's hitting .150/.221/.271 on the year. Jason Castro will take over behind the plate.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Trimming whiffs recently

Lowe has struck out only twice in his last six games for Triple-A Durham -- a span in which he's hit .381, walked six times and stolen two bases. He recently went four straight games without striking out -- the first time he's done that all season. Before that stretch, Lowe had struck out at least once in 26 of 27 games since his demotion to Triple-A. In June as a whole, Lowe has hit .300/.429/.475 with a homer, three steals and nearly as many walks as strikeouts, so it certainly looks like he's turning the corner with his approach at the plate after struggling mightily to begin the year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Strickland: Picks up second save

Strickland earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out one batter. The Reds have deployed a variety of closers this season, with five different pitchers notching at least one save. Alexis Diaz was the ninth-inning option of choice the day prior, but manager David Bell turned to Strickland on Monday with Cincinnati up by a run. The veteran came through to earn the save, needing only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. Strickland has previous closing experience -- he saved 14 games for San Francisco in 2018 -- so it's feasible that he could eventually move to the front of the pack for the Reds' closer role. However, the right-hander hasn't exactly impressed this season, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and ugly 21:17 K:BB across 22 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Dealing with arm stiffness

Hendriks is dealing with arm stiffness ahead of Monday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Hendriks wasn't available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers, but he'll play catch prior to Monday's matchup. Manager Tony La Russa isn't yet sure whether the right-hander will be available against the Tigers on Monday but didn't sound too concerned about Hendriks' long-term availability.
CHICAGO, IL

