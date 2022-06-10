ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trueshan, Kyprios and Stradivarius remain in Gold Cup reckoning

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23p9Gv_0g6eCTZT00

Trueshan, Kyprios and Stradivarius all appear among 13 confirmations for Thursday’s Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Alan King’s Trueshan has been denied the opportunity of running in the race in his career to date as he has yet to get his preferred soft surface, but wins at Ascot on Champions Day for the previous two seasons, in the Goodwood Cup and the Prix du Cadran have advertised his ability.

However, with the going already good, good to firm in places, King will want to see some rain.

Kyprios is the new kid on the block for Aidan O’Brien. Having become upset in the stalls at the meeting 12 months ago he was not seen again until winning the Vintage Crop Stakes and he subsequently followed up in the Saval Beg.

O’Brien has also left in Cleveland and Worsdworth.

If the ground is unsuitable for Trueshan it is likely to be in the favour of John and Thady Gosden’s old stager Stradivarius, who has seen it all before and proved he was no back number when winning the Yorkshire Cup on his reappearance.

Ralph Beckett’s Prix Royal-Oak winner Scope, Tony Mullins’ mare Princess Zoe and the St Leger runner-up Mojo Star are all in the mix still.

Coral narrowly favour three-time winner Stradivarius (9-4 from 5-2), ahead of Kyprios (5-2 from 3-1).

“We know Stradivarius will be extremely popular with punters next Thursday, so Frankie Dettori’s mount is a worthy Gold Cup favourite, although Kyprios has been the biggest ante-post mover,” said Coral’s David Stevens.

“By contrast, Trueshan looks unlikely to get his preferred softer ground if the forecast proves correct, so Alan King’s charge is eased to 7-2.”

The Gosdens’ Emily Upjohn, so narrowly denied in the Oaks last week, could turn out quickly in the Ribblesdale Stakes and she is one of 12 left in the Group Two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPgbN_0g6eCTZT00
Emily Upjohn (red) was touched off in the Oaks by Tuesday (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

O’Brien can choose from four, Emily Dickinson, History, Lily Pond and The Algarve, who also ran in the Oaks, as did Joseph O’Brien’s Tranquil Lady.

William Haggas’ Sea Silk Road was a winner at Listed level last time out while stablemate Perfect Alibi, owned by the Queen, is also improving.

Jessie Harrington’s Magical Lagoon and Roger Varian’s Mukaddamah are others to note.

The Queen’s Reach For The Moon, one-time favourite for the Derby, is among 16 entries in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kibrM_0g6eCTZT00
Reach For The Moon was once favourite for the Derby (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Andrew Balding’s Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal is a possible opponent, as is Charlie Appleby’s unexposed Ottoman Fleet.

The Norfolk Stakes has attracted 23 juveniles which include Wesley Ward’s filly Love Reigns and stablemate Seismic Spirit.

There are 38 in the King George V Handicap, including Derby also-ran Grand Alliance, with 49 entered in the Britannia over a mile for three-year-olds and 69 engaged in the Buckingham Palace over seven furlongs.

Baaeed and Nature Strip light up opening afternoon at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot thrives on international competition. So it was hard to believe it had been 10 years since the great Australian mare Black Caviar graced British shores. The way her compatriot Nature Strip lit up day one in the King’s Stand Stakes will surely open the floodgates for more challengers in the coming years.
Bradsell looks exciting in Coventry Stakes win for Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle steered Bradsell to a decisive victory in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. A relatively cheap breeze-up purchase at £47,000, Archie Watson’s youngster made a big impression on his racecourse debut at York when winning by nine lengths with his head in his chest. The son...
Baaeed edges closer to Frankel as march to greatness continues

More than ever, racing needs its stars. The price of sausage and chips aside, people are not flocking to racecourses as they have, even in the recent past. In the salad days of Piggott, Eddery and Carson, equine stars were also two a penny. Brigadier Gerard, Nijinsky, Mill Reef, Red Rum, the list was seemingly endless.
Jubilant Callum Hutchinson savours Ascot Stakes success

Coltrane provided apprentice jockey Callum Hutchinson with his first taste of Royal Ascot success with a battling display in the Ascot Stakes. A field of 19 runners went to post for the two-and-a-half-mile handicap, with Bring On The Night the 3-1 favourite to provide Willie Mullins with a fifth victory in the race in the last decade.
Nature Strip blitzes King’s Stand Stakes rivals

Australian raider Nature Strip ran out an emphatic winner of the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. A multiple Group One winner in his homeland for Chris Waller, best known as the trainer of the great racemare Winx, Nature Strip was the 9-4 second-favourite for a much-anticipated international clash with Wesley Ward’s American challenger and dual Breeders’ Cup winner Golden Pal.
Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
Wales Under-21s brush aside Gibraltar

Wales completed their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar at Llanelli. Joe Adams and Ollie Hammond rewarded a dominant home performance with a goal in each half. Dundalk winger Adams volleyed home at the far post after just 32 seconds to give Wales the perfect...
Royal Ascot day one – in pictures

Day one at Royal Ascot may have been lacking the Queen – but an equine king was certainly in attendance as Baaeed once again showed his rivals a clean pair of heels and extended his unbeaten run to eight in the opening Queen Anne Stakes. We look back on the highlights from the first day at the Berkshire jamboree:
What the Government is proposing to remove Irish Sea trade barriers

The UK has tabled domestic legislation to unilaterally override the parts of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol that have introduced trade barriers in the Irish Sea. Here is what the Government is planning:. – Green channel for goods staying within the UK. Under the protocol, goods moving from Great Britain...
Brilliant Bay out to bridge gap to Group One company

Sir Michael Stoute feels quick ground will not be a problem as Bay Bridge bids to take his winning spree to six in Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Royal Ascot’s day two highlight features four horses who have all won at the highest level taking on a warm favourite in Bay Bridge, who seeks to strike in Group One company at the first attempt.
Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
