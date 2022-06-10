ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ali McCann enjoying getting more international experience with Northern Ireland

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9NYZ_0g6eCJzR00

Ali McCann has only been a Northern Ireland international for a little over 18 months but it is easy to think he has been around much longer.

Since making his debut against Austria in November 2020, McCann has collected 14 caps, featuring in three-quarters of Northern Ireland’s games and starting 12 of them.

The Preston midfielder was the second of the 13 players – after Dan Ballard – to be handed his debut by boss Ian Baraclough so far, a chance he has grasped as he was trusted in World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Switzerland.

“I’m certainly getting more senior but I wouldn’t say I’m senior yet because you see the experience throughout the group, there’s lads that have been here for years,” the 22-year-old told the PA news agency.

“There are role models in the group that everyone should look up to like (Steven Davis), Jonny Evans, but as the camp has been going there’s been more and more young lads so I’m feeling more and more settled in it.”

McCann was 20 when he received his first call-up, but Northern Ireland’s squad has been getting ever younger, with teenagers Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Brodie Spencer now getting their chance.

The transition to a younger squad, partly enforced by injuries, has been a contributing factor to a disappointing international window to date for Northern Ireland, who are yet to find a way to end their long-standing winless record in the Nations League.

The setbacks continued with Thursday’s 3-2 defeat to Kosovo, leaving Baraclough under increasing pressure as fans turned on him after the match.

However, McCann believes the rewards will come in the long term given three more players have made their debuts on this trip.

“There are loads of senior players out but it does give those opportunities for younger lads coming in,” he said.

“The more experience, myself included, that we can all get, on these trips it can only bode well for the future and hopefully the fans have been seeing the quality we do have from the younger ages.”

The last year-and-a-half has flown by for McCann, with his international breakthrough being followed by a move from St Johnstone to Preston last summer.

He admitted the move to the Championship had been a steep learning curve.

“Preston have been great,” he said. “I’ve loved moving down, it’s been pretty seamless. I can’t speak highly enough of the people, they’ve all welcomed me with open arms.

“It’s a really difficult league to play in as I’ve found out, the schedule is hectic, there’s loads of games but that is what you want as a footballer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJzYg_0g6eCJzR00
Ali McCann joined Preston last summer (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)

Barely three months after arriving at Deepdale, McCann saw Frankie McAvoy, the man who had signed him, get shown the door as Ryan Lowe replaced him.

He added: “It’s difficult but I guess everyone in the team is in the same situation, everyone is desperate to impress the new manager.

“You’ve just got to work as hard as you can to make that good impression and whatever chances you do get, do the best you can.”

Having moved on deadline day, McCann is hoping a full pre-season with the club can help him take the next steps, having started a little under half of Preston’s games last term as they finished 13th.

The target then is a push for the play-offs.

“I think last year we had the chance if we’d kicked on we could maybe have made a late push for it but it wasn’t to be,” he said.

“The ambition definitely has to be…aiming for those play-off spots. You see Nottingham Forest going up this year, it looks brilliant and that’s what a club like Preston should be looking to do.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

Stuart Armstrong helped Scotland keep their dream alive with a double in their 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia in Yerevan. There was some gloom around after the Scots had been thrashed 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return game against Armenia following last week’s 2-0 win at Hampden Park got off to a dispiriting start when Vahan Bichakhchyan scored after only six minutes.
WORLD
newschain

Nathan Collins stunner helps Ireland earn creditable draw with Ukraine

Defender Nathan Collins scored a sensational solo goal as the Republic of Ireland emerged from their Nations League clash with Ukraine with a creditable draw. The 21-year-old Burnley centre-half wove his way through the home side’s mesmerised ranks before firing past stranded goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk with the outside of his right foot in front of a largely stunned crowd of 10,641 in the Polish city of Lodz.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Davis
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Ian Baraclough
Person
Ryan Lowe
newschain

Wales Under-21s brush aside Gibraltar

Wales completed their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar at Llanelli. Joe Adams and Ollie Hammond rewarded a dominant home performance with a goal in each half. Dundalk winger Adams volleyed home at the far post after just 32 seconds to give Wales the perfect...
SPORTS
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
newschain

Baaeed and Nature Strip light up opening afternoon at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot thrives on international competition. So it was hard to believe it had been 10 years since the great Australian mare Black Caviar graced British shores. The way her compatriot Nature Strip lit up day one in the King’s Stand Stakes will surely open the floodgates for more challengers in the coming years.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bode#Kosovo#Role Models#Uk#The Nations League#Thursda
newschain

Memphis Depay ensures Holland deny Wales at the death again

Holland sent Wales to a third Nations League defeat in four games as Memphis Depay’s stoppage-time goal gave them a remarkable 3-2 victory in Rotterdam. Depay’s winner in the third minute of added time came just seconds after Gareth Bale had brought parity by drilling home his 39th Wales goal from the penalty spot.
WORLD
newschain

Jonjoe Kenny joins Hertha Berlin after leaving Everton

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has joined Hertha Berlin on a three-year contract after turning down an offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park. The 25-year-old, who made 21 appearances last season, was offered renewed terms by the Toffees but has opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga with a club who finished one place above the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Gareth Bale: It’s better to make mistakes now and not at the World Cup

Gareth Bale says it is better Wales make their mistakes now and not at the World Cup after suffering more stoppage-time heartbreak against Holland. Memphis Depay secured an eventful 3-2 Nations League victory for Holland in the third minute of stoppage time in Rotterdam, just seconds after Bale had equalised from the penalty spot.
WORLD
newschain

Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

Harry Kane believes boss Gareth Southgate is still the man to take England forward despite a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary. Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a thunderous Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag made it 4-0 on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.
SPORTS
newschain

The performance tonight was shocking – Joe Cole slates England

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux. England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy