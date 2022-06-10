ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Nice! Area Supermarket Chain Is Raising Employees’ Pay

By Eric Greene
 4 days ago

With stores all over Berkshire County, Springfield-based supermarket chain Big Y wants to show its employees a little gratitude. That's right. According to a media statement from Big Y, nearly 7,600 employees will be receiving a pay hike very soon. Apparently, this is Big Y's way of showing how...

