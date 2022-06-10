Richard Flores

Dudley L. Blake, age 91, of Pemberville and formerly of Woodville, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living in Pemberville. He was born on January 17, 1931 in North Baltimore, OH to Forrest and Esther (Schroeder) Blake. Following graduation from high school, he would serve in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On June 20, 1959 he married Marilyn K. Sattler at St. Aloysius Church in Bowling Green OH. Dudley and Marilyn raised 3 children and have celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage together.
