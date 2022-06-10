ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Richard Flores

By Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune
sent-trib.com
 4 days ago

Richard Flores, 68, died...

Dixie Parsons

Dixie “Bunny” Parsons, 82, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:41 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 22, 1939, in North Baltimore to the late Paul and Chelcie Maxine (Church) Mills. Dixie is survived by her sons: William Merwin of North...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
Dudley L. Blake

Dudley L. Blake, age 91, of Pemberville and formerly of Woodville, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living in Pemberville. He was born on January 17, 1931 in North Baltimore, OH to Forrest and Esther (Schroeder) Blake. Following graduation from high school, he would serve in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On June 20, 1959 he married Marilyn K. Sattler at St. Aloysius Church in Bowling Green OH. Dudley and Marilyn raised 3 children and have celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage together.
WOODVILLE, OH
Kimela Apple

Kimela Ann Apple, 69, of Weston passed away at 9:47 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on April 10, 1953, in North Baltimore to the late Norman and Annabelle (Crouse) Apple. Kimela is survived by her sons: Tony Kaufman of...
WESTON, OH
Mark L. Main

Mark L. Main, 73 died Thursday June 9th at Bridge Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born April 17, 1949 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late George “Skip” and Lois (Orwig) Main. He married the former Vickie Maas and together they have a son Chase (Lisa)...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Amber Robinson-Asmus

Amber Robinson-Asmus, 48, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1973 to Valerie (Leist) and Dennis Robinson. Amber graduated from Bowing Green High School in 1992. She was known for her love of all animals. She was a big supporter of several organizations: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Back to the Wild, and Natures Nursery to name a few. Last year she was featured for starting the Wood County Ohio & Surrounding Area Pets Lost & Found Facebook Group. She made it her mission to help lost pets reconnect with their families.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Harry Sherman Ketner

Harry Sherman Ketner, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born on June 27, 1931 to the late Kenneth and Moneta (McCullough) Ketner. He married Nancy (McDonnell) Ketner in March of 1956 and she survives him. Harry is also survived by his children: Mark...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Local Briefs: 6-14-2022

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Transit will resume Sunday service beginning June 26. Sundays were temporarily suspended back in April due to a lack of trip volume and the need for a weekend dispatcher. Requests for rides are now more frequent and a new dispatcher has been hired. Beginning June 26,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department inspectors traveled from Rossford to North Baltimore the last full week of May. The following inspections were done May 23. Circle K 4705645, 26480 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five critical and one non-critical violations. Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Plane crashes in field south of Bluffton Airport

BLUFFTON — According to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:18 p.m. Monday, a single plane crashed in a field south of the Bluffton Airport, 1080 Navajo Drive. Robert S. Searfoss, 48, of New Bavaria, was flying a 1968 Cessna 172 when he lost...
BLUFFTON, OH
BGSU basketball player shot in Toledo

A Bowling Green State University basketball player was shot in Toledo on Saturday. Alex Solis, BGSU deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, said Ubong Etim was shot in a vehicle. There were other student-athletes in the vehicle. “Bowling Green State University is aware of the June 11 incident in...
TOLEDO, OH
BGPD sergeant graduates from leadership class

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Bowling Green Police Division sergeant was part of the ninth Public Safety Leadership Academy class. Adam Cox was among 30 law enforcement leaders who graduated Friday after 11 weeks of accredited, college-level training through a partnership with the Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fostoria Community Band plays first Verandah Concert of season

FREMONT – The Fostoria Community Band will perform the first Verandah Concert of the season on Wednesday at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums. The band will play a variety of concert band music on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home. An ice cream social begins at 6:30...
FOSTORIA, OH
Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense. Court records indicate that Jonathan Myers, 21, of Columbus' Northland area, changed his plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan man pleads guilty to leading police of 25-mile chase

A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to leading police on a chase on Interstate 75. Hangsom Rai, 18, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was transported from the jail June 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Defense attorney Steve Spitler entered a guilty plea to failure to...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Man who set fire to occupied BG home gets 10 years in prison

The man found guilty of intentionally setting fire to an occupied Bowling Green home has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Michael Schaaf, 50, Findlay, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She sentenced him to a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Otsego to fix temperature issues at elementary

TONTOGANY – The Otsego Local Schools Board of Education will purchase a new chiller for the elementary school to better control temperature fluctuations in the building. The project, which will add a second chiller at a cost of $483,500, can be paid off in 10 years with a fixed 3.84% interest rate. That will total $58,000 a year.
TONTOGANY, OH
Michigan man sentenced after assaulting sheriff’s deputy

A Michigan man who assaulted a police officer is going to prison. Quinston Kincade Brown, 21, Ypsilanti, Michigan, was transported from the jail June 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Reger imposed a sentence of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Campus News

Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time. Local students who...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Double ribbon cutting for Floriana’s and Joyful Creations

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces its first ever Double Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the opening of Joyful Creations Studio & Boutique and Floriana’s, both located in downtown. This event will be held today at 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Joyful Creations Studio &...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

