Richard Flores

Amber Robinson-Asmus, 48, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1973 to Valerie (Leist) and Dennis Robinson. Amber graduated from Bowing Green High School in 1992. She was known for her love of all animals. She was a big supporter of several organizations: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Back to the Wild, and Natures Nursery to name a few. Last year she was featured for starting the Wood County Ohio & Surrounding Area Pets Lost & Found Facebook Group. She made it her mission to help lost pets reconnect with their families.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO