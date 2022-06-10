ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

HCSO: Man accused of murder after saying biker gang killed his friend

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County man has been arrested and charged with murder after telling authorities that a biker gang came and killed his friend. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a RV trailer park at the 1500 block of North...

cw39.com

fox26houston.com

Woman in custody fires gun hidden under her dress in Conroe hospital

CONROE, Texas - A 65-year-old woman was arrested after firing a gun she hid under her dress at HCA Conroe. Glendar Jackson was being transported to HCA Conroe for a mental health evaluation and emergency detention order from Harris County. When they got to the hospital, Jackson was secured to...
CONROE, TX
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Baytown, TX
Harris County, TX
Baytown, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Jilted ex shoots Houston mom, ‘executes’ her young daughter: cops

A 9-year-old Houston, Texas, girl was “executed” and her mother was wounded when the woman’s ex-boyfriend opened fire because he was upset about their split, authorities said. The mom had been watching a movie with her children in her apartment when her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, showed...
HOUSTON, TX
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Biker#Violent Crime#Hcso#North Market Loop Road#Harris County Sheriff
fox26houston.com

Authorities send warning for thousands after Felicia Johnson is murdered, dismembered

HOUSTON - Disturbing details are continuing to emerge regarding a man now charged with murdering and dismembering a woman after taking her to his West Houston apartment. According to court records, Felicia Johnson and Chukwuebuka Nwobodo agreed over Snapchat that he would pay her $500 to meet up with her. She hasn’t been seen since and there is a warning for the thousands of Houstonians who work in the sex industry.
fox26houston.com

Harris Co. DA says Houston is immersed in public safety crisis

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County's chief law enforcement officer is delivering the hard, painful truth. "We are outmanned. We are outgunned. The release of repeat violent offenders leads to exactly what you would think it would - more crime and this type of public policy should end," said Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN CHARGED WITH INDECENCY WITH A CHILD AT ROMAN FOREST POOL

Last Friday evening Roman Forest Police responded to the Roman Forest swimming pool in the 1600 block of Roman Forest Drive for a reported intoxicated female. Officers arrived on the scene they were informed that the intoxicated woman had groped the 15-year-old lifeguard and then grabbed her by the ponytail and pulled the lifeguard into the pool. The lifeguard was able to get free. As officers spoke with the lifeguard a second female told officers that the intoxicated female had made multiple sexual advances. This included pulling the straps of her bathing suit off her shoulders and commenting on her appearance. Another 10-year-old child also reported that the female rubbed the inside of her thigh as she sat at the picnic table. The intoxicated female also had her 10-year-old daughter with her. The District Attorney requested a $30,000 bond however it was reduced to a $10,000 bond by the magistrate. The female had a prior record for public lewdness and illegal operation of a sexually oriented business. Both Harris County cases were in 1999. She was given 18-months probation on the operation of a sexually oriented business charge. The public lewdness was dismissed.
ROMAN FOREST, TX

