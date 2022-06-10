Man Drowns In Pool At Huntington Station Home

Kelsey Avenue in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man.

The 73-year-old man was found at the bottom of a pool at his residence in Huntington Station located at Kelsey Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Suffolk County Police said.

He was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

