Man Drowns In Pool At Huntington Station Home

A local woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday, June 13 in West Babylon. Kimberly Pigott, age 31, of Lindenhurst, was driving a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on State Route 109 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Herzel Boulevard and crossed in front of a 2020 Jeep that was travelling eastbound on State Route 109, Suffolk County Police said.
This story has been updated. Five children were hospitalized after an inflatable slide tipped over during a Long Island elementary school's field day. The Suffolk County Police Department responded to Wyandanch Park on Mount Avenue in Wyandanch at about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, officials reported. Officials said there...
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman died as fire tore down her home on Long Island early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a fire along Little East Neck Road near Columbus Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. They found Colleen Jalbert, 71, inside the home after it was extinguished. […]
A suspect has been charged nearly three months after a fatal Long Island shooting. It happened on Saturday, March 19 at around 2:20 a.m. in Long Beach. The victim was shot in the vicinity of 425 East Broadway and sustained severe injuries, Nassau County Police said. On Thursday, March 24,...
A man has been apprehended after police say he fatally stabbed his grandfather at a Long Island home overnight. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 13 in Shirley. John Pilgrim, age 80, was at his residence, located at 134 Hounslow Road, when his grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, stabbed him to death, Suffolk County Police said.
Five children were hospitalized after an inflatable slide tipped over during a Long Island elementary school's field day.The Suffolk County Police Department responded to Wyandanch Park on Mount Avenue in Wyandanch at about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, officials reported. Officials said there wer…
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was charged with stabbing his grandfather to death on Long Island Monday night, police said. John Pilgrim, 80, was inside his home in the vicinity of Hounslow and Clyde roads when his grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, stabbed him to death at around 7:45 p.m., according to authorities. Clarke fled […]
A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million in cash and items from homes in gated communities on the North Shore, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office said. Brayan Castano, age 33, of Queens, was part of a group who stole or tried to steal from eight houses i…
A man was killed in a house fire on Wildwood Trail in Northampton overnight. Riverhead Fire Department was called to the scene at about 12:40 a.m. and found the house “fully involved” in flames, Chief Joe Hartmann said. “Fire was blowing out the back of the house,” the...
Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued a man who was ejected from his boat. Michael Greene was operating a 25-foot Grady-White boat when he is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the Fire Island Pines bulkhead. He was ejected from the vessel at 5:58 p.m. A good Samaritan jumped into the water and kept Greene afloat until Marine Bureau Officers Joseph Riviello and Anton Fanelli arrived on Marine Juliette.
NEW YORK - More than a dozen children were injured in an accident involving an inflatable slide on Long Island on Tuesday, the Suffolk County Police Department said. The slide tipped over during Wyandanch School District's field day at the town park on Mount Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Surveillance video shows the scary moment the slide fell over while children were on it.
A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Rosa Valdez, age 47, had last been seen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police. On Monday afternoon, June 13, police announce she's been found. Original report:. Have you seen her?. Police are asking...
A woman died after a house fire overnight on Long Island. The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, June 14 in West Babylon at 889 Little East Neck Road, Suffolk County Police said. After the fire was extinguished, Colleen Jalbert, age 71, was located inside the residence, according...
Police say nearly a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from buses in Suffolk County. Police say the thefts occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday at a Suffolk Transportation Bus Yard in Ronkonkoma. As News 12 has learned, these kinds of thefts have become increasingly on Long Island this year.
Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island woman. Rosa Valdez, age 47, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police. She is described as being 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Her clothing description...
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.
Comments / 0