Huntington Station, NY

Man Drowns In Pool At Huntington Station Home

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
Kelsey Avenue in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man.

The 73-year-old man was found at the bottom of a pool at his residence in Huntington Station located at Kelsey Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Suffolk County Police said.

He was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

