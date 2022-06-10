ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Northport, NY

23-Year-Old From Greenlawn Killed In Crash On East Northport Roadway

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
The area where the crash happened - in front of 402 Larkfield Road in East Northport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 9 in East Northport.

A 23-year-old was operating a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Larkfield Road when he collided with a 2019 Honda Accord that was leaving the parking lot in front of 402 Larkfield Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Paul Decembre, of Greenlawn, was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The driver of the Accord, a 19-year-old East Northport man, was unharmed.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-852-8252.

