Metro needs at least 70 new drivers to expand routes

By Taylor Nimmo, Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
Metro is hosting a hiring fair this weekend in hopes of getting more drivers behind the wheel.

Earlier this year, Metro entered into a new contract with the union which brought the most aggressive increase in pay and benefits in the company's history.

Employees start at $19 an hour. After the training period, the hourly rate jumps to $21 an hour. There's an automatic 2.5% pay increase every six months.

New drivers also get a $2,000 signing bonus after the first 90 days on the job.

"A lot of folks look at a job like a bus operator and see it as just a driving job. There is so much more to it than that," Cincinnati Metro's external affairs manager Pat LaFleur said.

"We're looking for candidates who are not just willing to get behind the driver's seat of one of our coaches, but also to be the face of Metro out in the community, really helping people get to medical appointments, get to work, get to school every day."

The company said it needs to hire at least 70 to 100 new drivers by the end of the year in order to expand service.

The hiring fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the company's Queensgate location at 1401 Bank Street.

You can fill out an application on Metro's website in advance to help speed up the process.

