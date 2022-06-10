Kodak Black Discusses Kodak Black Day & Working With Kendrick Lamar, Drake

Photo: iHeartRadio

Kodak Black is gearing up for his first-ever Kodak Black Day music festival in his hometown of Pompano Beach. Ahead of the major celebration, the "Super Gremlin" rapper talked about his goals for the festival along with everything else he's been working on lately.



During a press conference held on Thursday evening, June 9, Kodak Black opened up about why he's hosting the massive celebration of his official day in Broward County and his birthday. Yak explained that he plans to hold the festival annually in his hometown to ensure that his legacy lives on way after he's gone.

“They honored me with Kodak Black Day so it’s every year 6-11 and of course it’s my birthday, my Z day and… I just wanted to do sum'n!" Kodak told iHeartRadio. "Even when I’m gone one day, in like 60 years or something, you know everybody gonna remember that like ‘man it’s Yak Day right here.'"



"I done made it through a lot, you know what I’m sayin’?" he added. "I got a lot of respect out here. I stand tall. I finna keep goin’. I got my stuff together and we ain’t even done it yet like the other stuff that’s finna be around this. It’s more than just a carnival fair with a concert.”



The festival, which is hosted by 103.5 The Beat's Stichiz , will be held at Pompano Community Park and is set to feature performances from a mixture of chart-topping artists, like Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo, and rappers from Florida like Yungeen Ace , HOTBOII , FCG Heem and others. Kodak said that curated the lineup based on artists who have "always come through and show their support and ain’t really scared to show it." In addition to Kodak Black's headlining set, the festival will also feature an appearance from Travis Scott .



During the press conference, Kodak Black was also asked about his recent work with Kendrick Lamar on the Compton rapper's newest album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers . Yak reflected on his collaboration with K Dot and called him "a real one." He also revealed that he's planning on dropping his next project Guns N' Roses .



“I really appreciate [Kendrick Lamar], you know, acknowledging me and all of that," Kodak said. "And he a Gemini like me. I just know he’s a real one. He’s a real one and I appreciate him."

“And I’m finna drop that 'Guns N’ Roses' next," he added.



Elsewhere in the press conference, Kodak also spoke about his latest efforts to help the community, wanting to get into the movie business with 50 Cent , and his ambitions to launch a sports agency. He also answered a fan's burning question about his anticipated collaboration with Drake .



“Me and Drake we got some music,” Kodak said. “It’s been on like whenever bruh feel like he ready and stuff. They be like ’Is we gone drop the album? We gon’ do this? It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though."



Kodak Black Day goes down on the rapper's birthday, June 11. Check out more scenes from the press conference below.