ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Kodak Black Discusses Kodak Black Day & Working With Kendrick Lamar, Drake

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dVXN_0g6e9dW100
Photo: iHeartRadio

Kodak Black is gearing up for his first-ever Kodak Black Day music festival in his hometown of Pompano Beach. Ahead of the major celebration, the "Super Gremlin" rapper talked about his goals for the festival along with everything else he's been working on lately.

During a press conference held on Thursday evening, June 9, Kodak Black opened up about why he's hosting the massive celebration of his official day in Broward County and his birthday. Yak explained that he plans to hold the festival annually in his hometown to ensure that his legacy lives on way after he's gone.

“They honored me with Kodak Black Day so it’s every year 6-11 and of course it’s my birthday, my Z day and… I just wanted to do sum'n!" Kodak told iHeartRadio. "Even when I’m gone one day, in like 60 years or something, you know everybody gonna remember that like ‘man it’s Yak Day right here.'"

"I done made it through a lot, you know what I’m sayin’?" he added. "I got a lot of respect out here. I stand tall. I finna keep goin’. I got my stuff together and we ain’t even done it yet like the other stuff that’s finna be around this. It’s more than just a carnival fair with a concert.”

The festival, which is hosted by 103.5 The Beat's Stichiz , will be held at Pompano Community Park and is set to feature performances from a mixture of chart-topping artists, like Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo, and rappers from Florida like Yungeen Ace , HOTBOII , FCG Heem and others. Kodak said that curated the lineup based on artists who have "always come through and show their support and ain’t really scared to show it." In addition to Kodak Black's headlining set, the festival will also feature an appearance from Travis Scott .

During the press conference, Kodak Black was also asked about his recent work with Kendrick Lamar on the Compton rapper's newest album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers . Yak reflected on his collaboration with K Dot and called him "a real one." He also revealed that he's planning on dropping his next project Guns N' Roses .

“I really appreciate [Kendrick Lamar], you know, acknowledging me and all of that," Kodak said. "And he a Gemini like me. I just know he’s a real one. He’s a real one and I appreciate him."

“And I’m finna drop that 'Guns N’ Roses' next," he added.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Kodak also spoke about his latest efforts to help the community, wanting to get into the movie business with 50 Cent , and his ambitions to launch a sports agency. He also answered a fan's burning question about his anticipated collaboration with Drake .

“Me and Drake we got some music,” Kodak said. “It’s been on like whenever bruh feel like he ready and stuff. They be like ’Is we gone drop the album? We gon’ do this? It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though."

Kodak Black Day goes down on the rapper's birthday, June 11. Check out more scenes from the press conference below.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Watch Fabolous & His Son Freestyle To Drake’s ‘Champagne Poetry’

Fabolous made a name for himself as a vicious freestyle rapper, and can still show his creativity on other people’s songs. That natural skill seemingly extends to his 6-year-old son, Jonas, who’s already shown he has an ear for music. On Tuesday (June 7), Fabolous took to his...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Takes On Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" On "Super General"

Kevin Gates is preparing to come through with some heat this summer. Since his release in 2018, the rapper's delivered tons of new music including Luca Brasi 3, Only The Generals II, and I'm Him. The rapper is now gearing up to drop his third studio album, Khaza but he's come through with a serious stream of music over the past few months in anticipation of the project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Pompano Beach, FL
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
Daily Mail

Roddy Ricch is released from jail and charges are dropped following his arrest in NYC on gun charges that led to cancellation of his Governors Ball performance

Roddy Ricch was released from jail Sunday afternoon and charges were dropped after he was arrested in connection with gun charges in New York City ahead of his slated outing Saturday at the Governor’s Ball at Citi Field. The 23-year-old rapper's case was dismissed, a clerk at Queens Criminal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo

Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kodak Black Discusses#Iheartradio Kodak Black#Kodak Black Day
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Appears To Confirm Dreka Gates Break Up In New Freestyle

Kevin Gates is just about ready to bless fans with a new project in the coming months. The rapper has unveiled a slew of loose singles and freestyles in recent times in anticipation of Khaza, his third studio album. Upon the release of March's "Bad For Me," he revealed a June 17th release date, and it looks like he's sticking to the plan without any delays.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Solange's Son, Julez, Shares Snippet Of His Music, Twitter Reacts

Danieal Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a family of entertainers. After all, his mother is the Solange Knowles, Beyoncé is his aunt, Jay-Z is his uncle, and Blue Ivy (Grammy Award winner) is his first cousin. So, it's no surprise that the 17-year-old wanted to follow in their footsteps and take the music route.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman With Trouble When He Was Killed Speaks Out On IG: "My Story Will Be Told"

The woman who was with Trouble when he was shot and killed, earlier this month, has returned to social media to shut down "the false narratives" and reflect on how the incident has resulted in her being traumatized. The suspect in the killing, Jamichael Jones, was allegedly an ex-boyfriend of the woman and did not know who Trouble was when he shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami's Mom Denies Shooting Her Shot At Lil Baby

It's never a dull moment at the Quality Control headquarters. The label boasts one of the most impressive rosters of artists right now, including City Girls and Lil Baby, who is apparently revving up for the release of his follow-up to My Turn. However, the rapper unwillingly got caught up in some internet rumors after fans believed that Yung Miami's mom was shooting her shot at the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy