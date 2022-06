The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The complainant called back this morning and requested to see police. On scene police found the original report took place at 0002 hours on this date but the victim gave permission to the suspects to borrow the vehicle making the incident a civil matter. The suspects failed to return the vehicle in a reasonable time. Police entered the stolen vehicle in NCIC. The victim signed an auto theft affidavit choosing to prosecute the suspects if arrested.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO