Scottsbluff – United Way of Western Nebraska is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 grant award recipients. Representatives from United Way Pacesetter Businesses and community volunteers reviewed each application and interviewed representatives from each agency to determine funding levels for each non-profit agency that applied. The funds distribution committees met in three different areas of United Way’s service area (Scottsbluff, Alliance and Chadron) to recommend funding levels for those non-profits requesting funding in their community. Twenty-seven agencies were chosen to receive United Way funding based on the areas of Health, Education and Financial Stability and are selected to be 2022-23 United Way Partner Agencies.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO