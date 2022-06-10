Keep an eye on these potential Cubs trade targets — and the one who fits the Yankees best

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite having the best record in the sport, the Yankees will look to fill some holes on the roster before MLB’s trade deadline. And with the 23-33 Cubs coming into town this weekend, fans might get a look at some potential targets.

Ian Happ figures to be at the top of the list.

The Yankees say they like their outfield depth and don’t mind playing Aaron Judge regularly in center. But Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo continue to struggle, Giancarlo Stanton can only play the outfield a few days a week at most and they have Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro in reserve at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Happ, 27, is a switch-hitter who has played in left field primarily. After slipping at the plate a bit a year ago, Happ has his OPS back up to .818 and his strikeout rate is down. He’s making $6.85 million and is not a free agent until 2024.

Whether it’s Happ or someone else, the Yankees will almost certainly need an upgrade if Gallo and Hicks don’t find themselves at the plate. Lately, Hicks has managed to get on base more (.358 OBP), but he’s not hitting for any power (his home run in Thursday night’s comeback win over the Twins was just his second of the season, raising his slugging percentage to a mere .286) since returning from last year’s wrist surgery. The Yankees are hoping Gallo’s move to right field will bring a greater comfort level, and indeed, three of the six multi-hit games he’s had this season have come since his May 31 move to right.

While Happ is a solid fit, two other Cubs who figure to be available are trickier matches.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is having another standout year with his bat, having hit 10 homers with a .933 OPS. And while Jose Trevino has outperformed all expectations, particularly on offense, Kyle Higashioka has been a black hole in the lineup. It’s clear the Yankees don’t want to overwork Trevino, so they could use another catcher.

Ben Rortvedt, acquired from the Twins in the deal that sent Gary Sanchez to Minnesota, is rehabbing from knee surgery and could return in a month, but he’s unproven at the major league level.

Contreras will be highly coveted at the deadline. But where he’s lacking is his defense — which the Yankees have prioritized this season . Trevino’s work with the pitchers and in pitch-framing has been credited for much of the Yankees’ improved pitching numbers. Those aren’t considered Contreras’ strengths. If the Yankees can find offense elsewhere, that makes more sense.

Then there’s multi-time former Yankee David Robertson, who is pitching as well for the Cubs out of the bullpen as he did in 2017, when the Yankees got him back from the White Sox. The Yankees are hoping Jonathan Loaisiga and Aroldis Chapman return in good form soon , but Chad Green is out with Tommy John surgery. And though there have been promising signs from Clarke Schmidt and other young arms, the Yankees are always looking for bullpen help.

Last year, it led them to Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta.

Could Robertson be next? They know he can pitch in New York. But Robertson’s last departure from The Bronx was messy: Robertson chaired a team meeting following the 2018 season when the team voted that several coaches and support staffers would receive half or no shares of the Yankees’ postseason money.

Whether the Yankees decide to go after the Cubs’ players or target others in trades, they showed again last year they are willing to deal some of their prospect depth. They still have plenty of it, though top prospects like Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez aren’t going anywhere.

One Cub the Yankees won’t be looking to acquire is Clint Frazier, who could make his return to The Bronx on Friday.

It’s “could” because Frazier’s situation in Chicago seems as unsettled as it was with the Yankees. He hasn’t played well — .216 average, .653 OPS, zero homers and one RBI in 45 plate appearances — and has primarily come off the bench since returning recently from an IL stint following an appendectomy .

His offseason departure from the Yankees came in preparation for a Rule 5 draft that never happened due to the MLB lockout. Teams needed to open up spots on their 40-man roster in case a draft did occur, and the Yankees made a series of moves in November to get ready.

Some of them raised eyebrows. First, Tyler Wade was traded to the Angels in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Wade had proved to be a valuable utility player who provided some speed to a team that was lacking in that area. Then the Yankees released Rougned Odor and Frazier.

The Odor move was not unexpected, but jettisoning Frazier for nothing in return , despite all his issues in The Bronx , made headlines.

Frazier was the primary target for the Yankees in the trade that sent Andrew Miller to Cleveland in 2016, though right-hander J.P. Feyereisen — now starring as a lockdown middle reliever with the Rays — is proving to be the best of the players the Yankees received in that deal.

Frazier, meanwhile, showed glimpses of his potential in 2019 and 2020 (posting OPS marks of .806 and .905, respectively, and hitting a combined 20 homers in 356 at-bats), but slipped badly again last season (a .186/.317/.317 slash line) while still dealing with symptoms stemming from prior concussions he’d suffered.

He didn’t play after June 30 and signed with the Cubs in December.

Eye-opening as the Frazier and other 40-man roster moves were, they allowed the Yankees to protect prospects Oswaldo Cabrera and Everson Pereira, as well as Ron Marinaccio and JP Sears, who have contributed this season at the major league level.

Two former longtime Yankees coaches finally got their first major league managerial jobs within the past week. Rob Thomson coached in the organization from 1990 until 2017, the final three years as Joe Girardi’s bench coach. He assumed the same role under Gabe Kapler in Philadelphia in 2018, and stayed on when Girardi took over in 2020.

When Girardi was fired last Friday due to the Phillies’ disappointing start , Thomson, 58, was named interim manager and the team won its next six in a row .

Phil Nevin didn’t have his contract renewed after last season with the Yankees, but quickly found a new home with the Angels, where he was again a third-base coach, this time on Joe Maddon’s staff.

The 51-year-old Nevin took over as interim manager this week when Maddon was fired amid a 12-game losing streak – which was finally halted at 14 after last night’s win over the Red Sox, Nevin’s first managerial victory.