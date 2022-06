A California man has been found dead in Death Valley National Park almost three weeks after he sent a final text message to his family.The body of John McCarry was discovered on Wednesday in a remote area of the park around a quarter of a mile from where officials located his abandoned car, according to the National Park Service.A search had been underway to find the missing 69-year-old after he last spoke to a family member on 15 May, when he sent a text message from Olancha, California, to say he was heading to Death Valley National Park.Mr McCarry, from...

OLANCHA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO