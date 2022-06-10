ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Additional Arrests By the Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Department

By Tom Tingerthal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent arrests. Two of Livingston County’s Most Wanted were recently arrested. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on June 9th by authorities in California on a warrant for...

Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since Thursday. 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson was booked on an alleged probation violation on 2 counts of domestic assault. He is held without bond. June 10th. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 14, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Monday morning, Pettis County Deputies took a report in the 10000 block of Highway 52 in Windsor in reference to theft of items from the property. The investigation continues. Pettis County Deputies took a report of...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Police Report For Monday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 7:34 am, Officer performed extra patrol duties in the downtown area checking alleyways and businesses. 10:57 am, Company in Nebraska calling for assistance in locating a possible stolen vehicle in Chillicothe. The vehicle had...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Spickard man arrested Monday on parole violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on June 13th on a technical parole violation. Twenty-three-year-old Trace Harvey’s alleged parole violation involved residency by refusing to return, employment, drugs by actively using alcohol and drugs, and reporting and directives by entering areas directed not to be.
SPICKARD, MO
Livingston County, MO
Crime & Safety
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday – Sunday

Chillicothe Police responded to 231 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 5:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 1000 bock of S. Washington St. Officers determined the accident was on private property. The parties agreed to exchange information. Saturday,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Excelsior Springs Man Jailed On Warrants

An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
St. Joseph Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Knob Noster Man Arrested In Caldwell County

A Knob Noster man was arrested Sunday morning in Caldwell County. State Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jesse W Tackett at about 2:10 am for alleged failure to stop at a stop sign, no valid license – third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic offenses, and a Lafayette County warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Registered Kansas offender jailed after traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a registered Kansas offender on new charges after a traffic stop. Just after 2a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 126th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After an investigation, the deputy arrested...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Excelsior Estates Man Convicted On Meth Charges

An Excelsior Estates man was convicted late last week by a federal jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for being in possession of the drug with intent to distribute. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says 65-year-old Excelsior Estates resident Mark A....
EXCELSIOR ESTATES, MO
Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
Six men arrested in Clay County child enticement sting

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six men have been arrested in Clay County following a child crimes sting between the Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six men for child sexual exploitation as part of Homeland Security’s Operation Blue Ghost.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Boy Injured in ATV Rollover in Pettis County

A 13-year-old boy from Sedalia was injured in an ATV accident Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 13-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Yanmar ATV at 33546 Highway 65 (south of Smasal) at 2:40 p.m., when the juvenile turned westbound quickly, causing the ATV to overturn.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

