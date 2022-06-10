ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, CA

Westwood Getting Ready for Big Annual Paul Bunyan Festival on July 2nd

By Jeremy Couso
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westwood Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its big, annual Paul Bunyan Mountain and Blues Festival on Saturday, July 2nd, featuring live music, a logging show, a parade, a fun-run and much, much...

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – June 14, 1913

Sparks Methodist Minister Attends Epworth League Meeting at Susanville. P.H. Willis, pastor of the Sparks Methodist church, returned from Susanville last night, where he has been attending the convention of the state Epworth league as a Sparks delegate. There was an excellent attendance and much benefit was derived from the convention.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Smith Properties: Listings for June 12th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for June 14, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 80...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Trixie

Looking for a new furry friend to add to your household? Trixie is the bunny for you! This sweet little thing has been living outside on her own for quite some time. After finally being trapped, Trixie was brought into the Lassen County Animal Shelter and she’s settled comfortably into her new safe enclosure. She’s looking for a patient person to show her kindness and compassion; it will take some time for Trixie to get used to being handled.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Job Announcement: Johnstonville Elementary School District – Instructional Aide – Special Education One-on-One

Johnstonville Elementary School District – Instructional Aide – Special Education One-on-One TITLE: Instructional Aide – Special Education One-on-One Under the direction of the Superintendent/Principal, special education teacher, and general education teacher, employee with provide instructional support and assistance to an individual student identified as needing special education support services; perform a variety of educational support activities related to behavior management and classroom instruction of a special education student; perform a variety of clerical support duties related to classroom and program activities. Special education student will be enrolled in general education, with special education support, and may need additional instructional techniques, such as those used for students with autism or emotional disabilities. In addition, monitor, and redirect if necessary, student behavior and activity during lunchtime, breakfast, recess or other break periods.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Job Announcement: Lassen Community College: Accounting Technician I

Performs moderately complex record keeping duties associated with the processing and completing of accounting transactions. Usually is responsible for one or more specialized elements within a complete accounting system such as accounts payable, receivable, or payroll processing. Distinguishing Characteristics. The Accounting Technician I classification requires the ability to record transactions...
JOBS

