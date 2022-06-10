Susanville Rancheria’s Annual Powwow Happens June 24th, 25th and 26th

Johnstonville Elementary School District – Instructional Aide – Special Education One-on-One TITLE: Instructional Aide – Special Education One-on-One Under the direction of the Superintendent/Principal, special education teacher, and general education teacher, employee with provide instructional support and assistance to an individual student identified as needing special education support services; perform a variety of educational support activities related to behavior management and classroom instruction of a special education student; perform a variety of clerical support duties related to classroom and program activities. Special education student will be enrolled in general education, with special education support, and may need additional instructional techniques, such as those used for students with autism or emotional disabilities. In addition, monitor, and redirect if necessary, student behavior and activity during lunchtime, breakfast, recess or other break periods.
