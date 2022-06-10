ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Susanville Rancheria’s Annual Powwow Happens June 24th, 25th and 26th

By Jeremy Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Susanville Indian Rancheria will be holding their annual Powwow June 24th, 25th and 26th, on the campus at Lassen Community College, featuring three days of dancing, storytelling, artwork, crafts, tasty food and more. The annual event is a wonderful way to experience Native American culture and the public...

susanvillestuff.com

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – June 14, 1913

Sparks Methodist Minister Attends Epworth League Meeting at Susanville. P.H. Willis, pastor of the Sparks Methodist church, returned from Susanville last night, where he has been attending the convention of the state Epworth league as a Sparks delegate. There was an excellent attendance and much benefit was derived from the convention.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for June 13th

The arrival of summer means the return of the Susanville Farmer’s Market on Pancera Plaza in Historic Uptown Susanville. The market is held each Saturday, from 8:00 to 12:00p.m., thru October 1st. This year Wednesday evening markets have been scheduled. The market will feature fresh produce, meats, local crafts,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar June 13, 2022 – June 20, 2022

Monday, June 13 – 16 — Lassen College Baseball Youth Baseball Camp 8:00 – 12:00p.m., at the Memorial Ball Park. Cost is $75 and includes a t-shirt. Ages 7-13. Lassen Union High School District Adult Programs – Diploma Gold. Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30 – 8:30p.m., at Lassen High School, 1110 Main St, Susanville. Free Courses: Open Entry. Diploma Gold – Offers a high school diploma program. Please call Zeane’ Barber at 530.257.2703 to sign up or for more information.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

The Good Stuff: Graduation Edition

The sun was shining as brightly as the faces of the Class of 2022 as they readied for their graduation ceremony. While they lined up inside the small gym waiting for the processional, hundreds of family members and friends crowded on to Arnold Field ready to give good wishes and congratulations.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Susanville, CA
Susanville, CA
Society
susanvillestuff.com

Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Trixie

Looking for a new furry friend to add to your household? Trixie is the bunny for you! This sweet little thing has been living outside on her own for quite some time. After finally being trapped, Trixie was brought into the Lassen County Animal Shelter and she’s settled comfortably into her new safe enclosure. She’s looking for a patient person to show her kindness and compassion; it will take some time for Trixie to get used to being handled.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen Community College: Instructional Support Specialist III

Title: Instructional Support Specialist IIIFirst Review Date: 06/24/2022. Under the technical direction of one or more members of the faculty, provides assistance to students involved in technical or scientific laboratory settings designed to further their knowledge in a specific discipline. Sets up, demonstrates, oversees, and designs test or simulation situations to support learning in compliance with student lab requirements.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Culture#Diamonds#Localevent#Local Life#Lassen Community College#The Grand Entry#The Red Dress Special#Bold Concepts#Plum
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for June 14, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 80...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen Community College: Accounting Technician I

Performs moderately complex record keeping duties associated with the processing and completing of accounting transactions. Usually is responsible for one or more specialized elements within a complete accounting system such as accounts payable, receivable, or payroll processing. Distinguishing Characteristics. The Accounting Technician I classification requires the ability to record transactions...
JOBS
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Johnstonville Elementary School District – Instructional Aide – Special Education One-on-One

Johnstonville Elementary School District – Instructional Aide – Special Education One-on-One TITLE: Instructional Aide – Special Education One-on-One Under the direction of the Superintendent/Principal, special education teacher, and general education teacher, employee with provide instructional support and assistance to an individual student identified as needing special education support services; perform a variety of educational support activities related to behavior management and classroom instruction of a special education student; perform a variety of clerical support duties related to classroom and program activities. Special education student will be enrolled in general education, with special education support, and may need additional instructional techniques, such as those used for students with autism or emotional disabilities. In addition, monitor, and redirect if necessary, student behavior and activity during lunchtime, breakfast, recess or other break periods.
SUSANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens in Tehama County after mudslide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif., MONDAY UPDATE: - Highway 36 reopened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 5:20 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Part of Hwy 36 is closed around three to four miles west of Hwy 32, just east of Highlands Ranch, due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans. There is a one way...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Chico High/Inspire parking lot Friday night

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Friday at around 10:30 p.m. after trying to steal parts of a Chico Unified School District (CUSD) van in the Chico High School/Inspire School of Arts and Sciences parking lot on W. Sacramento Avenue. A Chico Police Sergeant found Austin Teeter, 22, sitting...
actionnewsnow.com

Man responsible for stealing tip jars from Chico businesses arrested Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested at the Safeway Gas Station at 720 Mangrove Ave. in Chico for possession of drug paraphernalia and prior charges related to stolen tip jars on Saturday at around 10:51 a.m., according to the Chico Police Department. The Chico Police responded to the Safeway...
actionnewsnow.com

Camp Fire survivor at risk of losing home for second time

OROVILLE, Calif. - Camp Fire Survivor Teri Lindsay has been searching for stability since the 2018 Camp Fire destroyed everything she had. “It’s emotionally draining and it’s physically draining,” said Lindsay. “We had somewhat stability but it wasn’t really stability.”. She has been renting an...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Palermo man arrested for stabbing at Lucky’s Market

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested following a stabbing at Lucky’s Market in Palermo on Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said 58-year-old Kenneth Vaughan of Palermo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. A report of the stabbing...
PALERMO, CA
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Park Fire stopped, over 56 acres, 25% contained

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the forward progress of the Park Fire is stopped. The fire is over 56 acres and is 25% contained. The evacuation warnings for Bangor zones 905, 925 and 926 have been lifted. Evacuation warnings for Bangor zones 924 and 923...
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for being in possession of illegal guns in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday after he admitted to being in possession of multiple guns, according to the Redding Police Department. Redding Police officers pulled Jonathan Fargo, 34, of Anderson, over. One of the officers noticed that Fargo seemed to...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy