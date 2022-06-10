Susanville Rancheria’s Annual Powwow Happens June 24th, 25th and 26th

Looking for a new furry friend to add to your household? Trixie is the bunny for you! This sweet little thing has been living outside on her own for quite some time. After finally being trapped, Trixie was brought into the Lassen County Animal Shelter and she’s settled comfortably into her new safe enclosure. She’s looking for a patient person to show her kindness and compassion; it will take some time for Trixie to get used to being handled.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO