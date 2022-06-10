ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two dead after crash involving motorcycle

By Kate Singh
FOX21News.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two people died in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Thursday...

www.fox21news.com

CBS Denver

6 Injured, Including 2 Officers, In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-225 Near I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving multiple vehicles caused all lanes on Interstate 70 heading to southbound Interstate 225 to close on Monday during the evening rush hour. All lanes were reopened later that night. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the crash, and it appears at least one Denver Police vehicle was involved. Debris was scattered across the interstate. Aurora Police officials say Denver police officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash. Two officers were hurt, and a total of six people were taken to the hospital; the two officers sustained minor injuries; one person is critically injured with what officials believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. APD officials say they believe the chase was related to a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in northeast Denver. The chase started near 46th Avenue and Tower Road, officials say. (credit: CBS) Further information about the crash is unclear. #APDTrafficAlert: There is a multi-vehicle crash w/injuries reported on S/B I-225 near Colfax. ALL lanes of traffic, from I-70 to S/B I-225, are CLOSED. Additional updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/OTk5VzjM4N — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2022
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

4 Killed In Crashes On I-25 Near Fort Lupton Exit, Northbound Lanes Reopened

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two crashes on Interstate 25 left four people dead on Monday. One crash occurred at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton. Colorado State Patrol says three people died. (credit: CBS) CSP says a second crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcyclist about 10 miles away. (credit: CBS) I-25 FATAL CRASHES: Crash #1 NB I25 mm243. Confirmed 3 fatalities, multi vehicles incl. semi involved. Unknown number transported w/ injuries. Time of call 1:31PM. NB closed/detoured H66. pic.twitter.com/p8uqvpAPO5 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 13, 2022 The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash at CO 52. https://t.co/zWBSQmvcCU — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2022 Lanes are back open. (credit: CDOT) Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.
CBS Denver

Allen Davies Imprisoned For Holding Gun To Neck Of Tow Truck Driver After His Vehicle Was Towed

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 35-year-old Federal Heights man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison after he threatened to kill a tow truck driver for towing his vehicle. The judge gave Allen Gregory Davies credit for the 348 days he has already served behind bars since the incident a year ago. (credit: Adams County) The encounter happened at 4:50 a.m. on June 7, 2021, a short distance from the tow company’s yard in the 200 block of East 55th Avenue in unincorporated Adams County. It was witnessed by a security guard at one neighboring building and a worker on a meal...
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO
FOX21News.com

Murder suspect leaves scene, drives toward Walsenburg

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 11. CSPD says its officers responded to a home on the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard and discovered a body. Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit were called out and took over the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Police rush to ‘shoot out’ at Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Willow Tree Grove on Monday night just before 10:15 p.m. after they received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting in the area. Officers say a fight began in the pool area of an apartment complex....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol arrested him on I-25 near Walsenburg Sunday. Police would not release any The post 28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim identified in death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim in the death investigation at a Colorado Springs Walgreens has been identified. Saturday, police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard, just before 7 p.m. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol The post Victim identified in death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two suspects in custody after early morning break-in at Pueblo West storage facility

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested two men accused of breaking into a Pueblo West storage facility. Monday around 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to Freedom Self Storage off of E. Spaulding Ave. after security reported two men breaking into a storage unit. When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's The post Two suspects in custody after early morning break-in at Pueblo West storage facility appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police: Shooting Outside Denver Bass Pro Shop Connected To I-225 Crash

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A shooting with one injured in Central Park’s Northfield neighborhood in Denver later led to a crash involving police and the shooting suspect in Aurora Monday evening. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora Police Department press release, Denver Police Department first responded to the report of a shooting at the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shop location in the 7900 block of East Northfield Boulevard just after noon. Investigators on scene were working to gather suspect and suspect vehicle information. RELATED: 6 Injured, Including 2 Officers, In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-225 Near I-70 Denver officers then saw a...
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Homicide suspect arrested in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested following an intentional house fire and homicide in unincorporated El Paso County. At around 11:30 a.m. on June 11, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Communications Center received a report of a disturbance within the 6100 block of Chaps View, located in Unincorporated El […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Two Arrested After Crash, Confrontation On I-225 In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and a woman were arrested and charged with felony menacing following a post-crash encounter on Interstate 225 Saturday afternoon. The incident started with a collision between two cars in the northbound lanes of I-225 near 6th Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). Shortly after the collision, a third vehicle arrived at the scene. The occupants of the third vehicle were somehow associated with, or friends of, the people inside one of the first two cars in the accident, APD’s Matthew Longshore explained. (credit: CBS) The occupants of that third vehicle confronted those inside...
KKTV

1 injured in shooting near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the victim is stable following a shooting just west of Memorial Park Sunday night. Information is currently limited; the Colorado Springs Police Department confirms officers responded to the 900 block of East Vermijo around 8:20 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting but have released no further information. The victim was transported to the hospital.
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash along Highway 83

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday along Highway 83. At 7:48 p.m., officers with the Falcon and Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Highway 83 to a crash. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined a motorcycle was driving northbound on Highway The post Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash along Highway 83 appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com

EPSO searches for endangered 11-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for “missing endangered” 11-year-old Travon Cardozo. Cardozo was last seen Monday, June 13 at around 6:30 p.m. near the 7200 block of Sullivan Drive in Security-Widefield. The boy was seen wearing a white...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

