ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colon, MI

Explore Michigan: The Magic Capital of the World

By Andrew Birkle, Chuck Toner
WLNS
WLNS
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnbzP_0g6e6fok00

COLON, Mich. (WLNS) — Known as “The Magic Capital of the World,” Colon, Michigan is located between Sturgis & Coldwater.

For nearly 90 years the art of MAGIC has been a part of this community. There is no other place like it.

It has an amazing history relating to famous magicians who have either lived in town or spent a lot of time in town, plus four different establishments that manufacture and sell magic tricks.

There are several magic shows to attend during your visit, along with visiting the secret room in the 5 Star Pizza restaurant.

There are stars (like the Hollywood stars) in the sidewalk in remembrance of beloved magicians and the local cemetery is the place where more magicians have chosen to be buried than in any other place on earth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Michigan-made Juneteenth movie premiering in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A movie made completely in Michigan is set to premiere Friday night in Lansing, and it’s about Juneteenth. Getting the film on the big screen in Lansing took a huge effort from a local makeup artist who worked on the film. “I had never done a film, it was just a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Juneteenth celebration at St. Joseph Park, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sunday is Juneteenth but the Lansing community kicked off their celebration a day early with a parade, a job fair and a guest appearance from Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. This is the 49th year that Lansing has held a Juneteenth celebration, but this is the second year since it became a federal […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Colon, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
City
Colon, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: June 17-19, 2022

Looking for something to do this weekend? The weather looks great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. We have over a dozen events for you to choose from over the next couple of days. There is everything from carnivals, to golf, to mac and cheese, or brats and beer. There is also music, hot air balloons, chalk art. There are also Pride and Juneteenth festivals.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

67? 74? 80? The Correct A/C Temp According to Kalamazoo Locals

I love it when people ask questions like this on social media. On Kalamazoo's Reddit page, u/KalamazooGuy269 asked the very vital question,. Hey Kalamazoo... Where do you set your thermostat? Now that we are facing some serious heat, I was just curious as to where you put your thermostat during these hot days, provided you have central air. Don't lie, tell the truth. Right now I set mine at 79 degrees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Magic Tricks#Sturgis Coldwater#Magic#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Pet of the Day: Meet Chester

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Chester! Chester is a handsome tuxedo cat who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter from another shelter. He’s a friendly guy who has a playful side. He enjoys toys of all kinds but especially little jingly balls! He should be fine with older kids and an easy-going cat friend […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Pet of the Day: Meet Ti!

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Ti! Ti is a handsome guy who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter as a stray. He was wandering around with his friend Trillium. No one came for them and Ti is ready to find his new home. He was nervous when he first came to the shelter, but […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy