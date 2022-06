It’s a heat advisory day across the KVOE listening area. Lyon and most surrounding counties are in an advisory from 12-8 pm, while Chase and Greenwood counties are in a separate advisory from 1-8 pm. Monday will likely be the hottest day of the week as air temperatures climb near 100, and heat index readings could be as high as 107.

