Juvenile male shot and killed in East End Henrico overnight, police investigating

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have confirmed a juvenile male was shot and killed overnight in the county’s East End.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Old Bronze Drive around midnight, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 804-501-5000.

There is currently no suspect information and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.