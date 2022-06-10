ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Juvenile male shot and killed in East End Henrico overnight, police investigating

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuuAf_0g6e6AeL00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have confirmed a juvenile male was shot and killed overnight in the county’s East End.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Old Bronze Drive around midnight, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 804-501-5000.

LIST: Top 10 ‘cheapest’ gas station fuel prices in metro-Richmond

There is currently no suspect information and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East End#Violent Crime#Henrico Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy