SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott man received a puncture wound in his leg after he was bitten by a coyote near his car. According to Swampscott Police, the man was outside the Paradise Road Santander Bank at around 6 a.m., talking on his phone and not paying attention to his surroundings. While he was on the phone, a coyote approached him from behind and bit him on the leg. The man then grabbed a wooden pole and chased the coyote into the woods. He told police the coyote seemed young and healthy.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO