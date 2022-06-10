ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tech billionaire Larry Ellison added a Tesla Supercharger station on his $300 million private Hawaiian island, but locals are skeptical about his sustainability plans: report

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIhQc_0g6e4t0600
Larry Ellison, left, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP; Mike Blake/Reuters

  • Oracle's Larry Ellison added a Tesla Supercharger on his Hawaiian island, Bloomberg reported.
  • Ellison has said he wants to make Lanai sustainable with electric cars.
  • Some locals know he wants to make Lanai sustainable but are unclear on what his plans involve.

The billionaire Larry Ellison has put a Tesla Supercharger station on his private Hawaiian island in an effort to promote sustainability, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Ellison, the founder of the cloud-computing firm Oracle, spent $300 million on 90,000 acres of the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 2012. He owns 98% of its land, two Four Seasons resorts on the island, and the majority of its homes and commercial properties, according to Bloomberg.

In an interview with CNBC in 2012, Ellison said he wanted to "turn Lanai into a model for sustainable enterprise," with plans to have electric vehicles on the island and convert seawater into fresh water.

As part of his sustainability mission in Lanai, Ellison has made room for one station designed to charge batteries in Tesla's electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported.

The tech mogul has also opened a hydroponic farm on the island and appointed experts to log rainfall, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that some of the 30 Lanai residents it interviewed weren't convinced by Ellison's sustainability goals for the island because the billionaire hadn't gone into detail about what the plans involved.

Solomon Pili Kaho'ohalahala, a local on the advisory council for Hawaii's humpback-whale marine sanctuary, told Bloomberg he had waited 10 years to talk to Ellison about conservation in Lanai.

About 3,200 people live on Lanai, but many families who have lived there for generations have left , the report said.

On top of the Tesla Supercharger, the island has Tesla solar panels that power the greenhouses owned by Ellison's agriculture-tech firm, Sensei Ag, Insider previously reported.

Ellison, who is on the Tesla board, is friends with his fellow billionaire Elon Musk, who has visited the island and described it as "a microcosm for the world." The Oracle founder is the largest backer of Musk's bid to take over Twitter.

Ellison did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 15

R Gordon
4d ago

Why do these Billionaires ignore the Homeless throughout America? They can easily provide remedies to resolve homeless Americans.

Reply(4)
3
mark
3d ago

It’s not a private island. Anybody can go. The beaches that surround it are all public and belong to the state of Hawaii.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Hawaii Island#Hawaiian Island#Vehicles#Traffic#Oracle#Four Seasons#Cnbc
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Business Insider

526K+
Followers
33K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy