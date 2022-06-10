Tech billionaire Larry Ellison added a Tesla Supercharger station on his $300 million private Hawaiian island, but locals are skeptical about his sustainability plans: report

Larry Ellison, left, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP; Mike Blake/Reuters

Oracle's Larry Ellison added a Tesla Supercharger on his Hawaiian island, Bloomberg reported.

Ellison has said he wants to make Lanai sustainable with electric cars.

Some locals know he wants to make Lanai sustainable but are unclear on what his plans involve.

The billionaire Larry Ellison has put a Tesla Supercharger station on his private Hawaiian island in an effort to promote sustainability, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Ellison, the founder of the cloud-computing firm Oracle, spent $300 million on 90,000 acres of the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 2012. He owns 98% of its land, two Four Seasons resorts on the island, and the majority of its homes and commercial properties, according to Bloomberg.

In an interview with CNBC in 2012, Ellison said he wanted to "turn Lanai into a model for sustainable enterprise," with plans to have electric vehicles on the island and convert seawater into fresh water.

As part of his sustainability mission in Lanai, Ellison has made room for one station designed to charge batteries in Tesla's electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported.

The tech mogul has also opened a hydroponic farm on the island and appointed experts to log rainfall, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that some of the 30 Lanai residents it interviewed weren't convinced by Ellison's sustainability goals for the island because the billionaire hadn't gone into detail about what the plans involved.

Solomon Pili Kaho'ohalahala, a local on the advisory council for Hawaii's humpback-whale marine sanctuary, told Bloomberg he had waited 10 years to talk to Ellison about conservation in Lanai.

About 3,200 people live on Lanai, but many families who have lived there for generations have left , the report said.

On top of the Tesla Supercharger, the island has Tesla solar panels that power the greenhouses owned by Ellison's agriculture-tech firm, Sensei Ag, Insider previously reported.

Ellison, who is on the Tesla board, is friends with his fellow billionaire Elon Musk, who has visited the island and described it as "a microcosm for the world." The Oracle founder is the largest backer of Musk's bid to take over Twitter.

Ellison did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.