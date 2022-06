State police at Frackville are investigating a hit-and-run crash at a service station in Rush Township, Schuylkill County. Troopers said the crash occurred at 7:04 p.m. on June 5 in the parking lot of the One Stop Fuel station and convenience store off Claremont Avenue (Route 309). Troopers said a Chevrolet Cruze was parked facing north towards the station when the driver attempted to back up from a parked position. The rear bumper of the Cruze hit the front driver’s side door of a parked Audi A4.

