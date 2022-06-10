In-Person Early Voting Kicks Off Ahead Of June 21 D.C. Primary

As temperatures reach the 90s in D.C. on Tuesday, various public facilities including the city’s Central Cell Block and a few schools have been without air conditioning. The Central Cell Block, a detention facility separate from D.C. jail where people who’ve been arrested are held before prosecutors decide whether or not to charge them with a crime, has been without A/C since Saturday, according to Taylar Nuevelle, the founder of Who Speaks for Me. She said her organizers learned of the outage while offering support on Monday to people who were leaving the Central Cell Block after being detained over the weekend.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO