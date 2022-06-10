ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-Person Early Voting Kicks Off Ahead Of June 21 D.C. Primary

By Martin Austermuhle
DCist
DCist
 4 days ago
A week-long period of in-person early voting in D.C. kicks off Friday at 39 vote centers located across the city. The arrival of in-person voting comes some three weeks after D.C. voters were sent a ballot in the mail, which they could choose to send back in through the mail or...

